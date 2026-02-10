❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Coronation Street star set to film exit from another beloved TV drama following big return
The star recently returned to the ITV soap.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 12:54 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad