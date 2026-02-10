Catherine Tyldesley is set to film her exit scenes from The Good Ship Murder in the coming months.

The actress reprised her Coronation Street role in October, meaning that her time on the 5 crime drama was undoubtedly about to come to an end.

Tyldesley has played First Officer Kate Woods in the serial since 2023, alongside former cobbles co-star Shayne Ward. Good Ship's most recent series, which followed on from Jack's sacking from the vessel and separation from Kate, began airing on 6th January.

Now back in Weatherfield as Rovers landlady Eva Price, Tyldesley's soap commitments mean she will be written out of the next instalments, which will shoot in Malta this spring.

Tyldesley's return to Coronation Street means she has to leave The Good Ship Murder. ITV

Radio Times understands that Tyldesley will not be taking a break from Corrie to accommodate The Good Ship Murder.

The Sun reports that there was "uncertainty" about whether or not she would be able to go back, but bosses are "delighted" that she will be able to film an on-screen exit for Kate.

Good Ship Murder has featured a multitude of names from the soap opera world over the years, including Claire Sweeney and Hollyoaks' Ross Adams.

However, Tyldesley may not have been part of the series at all had she accepted earlier offers to reprise her Eva role.

In conversation with Radio Times and other press, she explained that the circumstances weren't right, until now.

Tyldesley stars alongside Shayne Ward in The Good Ship Murder. 5/Clapperboard Productions

"I really meant what I said when I left, that I would love to come back because Eva is so much fun to play. It felt really serendipitous," she explained.

"I was in Malta filming and my agent said, 'Kate [Brooks] would like to speak to you about Corrie', and I assumed it was for someone's funeral and they'd want me to rock up.

"Kate said, 'Would you like to be landlady?' and I screamed. I was really shocked. It's an absolute dream."

Tyldesley added: "I've been asked before to come back and I always made a point of emailing the producers because it genuinely didn't work in the past because I had other projects.

"It all came around at the right time, on a personal and professional level, it felt right and I'm so thrilled to be back."

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

