Coronation Street actor Christopher Harper has revealed that Nathan's sexual exploitation of Bethany is going to make for dark viewing.

"Bethany is gradually falling in love and Nathan will stick around while he can get something out of it. And that's where it's going to get pretty scary."

Corrie fans have already seen creepy Nathan manipulate Bethany into bed after boosting her self esteem. But this is just the start of a campaign to lure the vulnerable teen further into his web.

Teasing a future plot twist on ITV's Lorraine this morning, Harper added: "We filmed a scene where the two of them are in Nathan's flat, which is where they've been spending a lot of time, and suddenly they're just surrounded by men."

Added co-star Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany: "That was so uncomfortable. It was horrible."

Next week's episodes of Corrie will see Bethany fall further under Nathan's spell when his two-faced friend Mel tries to convince Bethany to get a contraceptive implant, which she then does in secret.

Commenting on why Bethany is especially vulnerable to Nathan's scheme, Fallon said: "Bethany was so vulnerable to begin with. She’s gone from being bullied and then falling in love with Gary and she tried to kill herself.

"She’s just so vulnerable and Nathan has been so charming - he’s told her that she’s so talented and she's just really latched onto that.

"Plus she doesn’t really have a father figure in her life, so she just hangs on every word that he says and believes him."

Said Harper: "Bethany's bright and comes from a good family but she’s very open to the confidence building and the manipulation that Nathan pours on her to build her self-esteem.

"What she doesn’t realise - and what I think the viewers can realise - is that she doesn’t read the signals."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

