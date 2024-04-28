Erling Haaland could return from injury for the trip to the City Ground, but the Norwegian hotshot's absence was not felt in Thursday's 4-0 demolition of Brighton, as Phil Foden - a leading contender for the Player of the Year gongs - bagged a brace.

Forest are in the thick of the battle at the other end of the table, sitting just one place and one point above the relegation zone, although they are waiting to discover the outcome of their points-deduction appeal - which could ease their concerns.

All eyes will be on the officials after the club issued an explosive rant on social media following last Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton, when a number of strong penalty shouts were waved away.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Man City on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Man City?

Nottingham Forest v Man City will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Man City kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Man City in the USA

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Man City live on FuboTV at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Nottingham Forest v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (7/1) Draw (5/1) Man City (3/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

