Emmerdale: Ryan Hawley on Robron wedding: “Robert will be fuming if anything gets in the way”

It’s the moment Robron fans have been waiting for, but will Monday’s much-hyped wedding be a happy ending for the Emmerdale couple?

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle have had one of the most dramatic and impactful soap relationships of recent years, with ‘Robron’ fans turning them into a social media phenomenon, so it’s only fitting their big day doesn’t quite go to plan. The show is keeping many of the finer details a closely-guarded secret until the episode itself, including whether or not the boys actually tie the knot, but Ryan Hawley, who plays Robert, feels now is the right time for the boys to take the plunge – if only because one of the grooms is about to go to prison.

“The reason for getting married now is somewhat out of their control,” begins Hawley, who took over the role of Robert in 2014. “Aaron is facing charges for his assault on Kasim and is about to get his sentencing. Robert is concerned for Aaron’s state of mind, and gets the idea Aaron will feel more secure if Robert shows his commitment and how much being a family with him and Liv really means.”

All very romantic, but Aaron actually has no idea this is even happening – what’s the thinking behind that? “Robert sees it as a send off in a way for Aaron before he goes to prison. The element of surprise is there to give him a bit of happiness before he has to leave, and to symbolise the unification of Robert, Aaron and Liv as a family unit.

“Robert is obviously nervous as he’s tried to keep this a secret, but once Aaron finds out he is thrilled. Everyone in the village as gone to great effort for Aaron, and all the Dingles have rallied round to commandeer The Woolpack as a venue and decorate it.

“In terms of style, Robert didn’t want to go for anything big, fancy or extravagant, he wants to concentrate on showing their commitment to one another.” Whether leaving the Dingles in charge of the décor when you don’t want anything too over the top is a good idea or not remains to be seen, but there are other obstacles in the path of the boys’ happiness – namely a visit from the police.

“When the police interrupt the ceremony Robert is fuming,” continues Hawley. “He doesn’t want anything to threaten their day or get in the way of the efforts people have put in.”

Hawley won’t be drawn on if the couple end up hitched by the end of Monday’s episode or not, but by the end of next week it’s highly likely Aaron will be behind bars… does he think their relationship can survive?

“Robert will be devastated at losing his partner. He’ll be alone and his life will be on hold as much as Aaron’s. It will be horrible, but I’d like to think he’ll wait for Aaron so they can carry on their lives as they intended after he gets out of prison.”

That’s not something fans would’ve thought about Robert Sugden a few years ago, who was once Emmerdale’s biggest villain and serial philanderer. Being with Aaron has mellowed him out, but does Hawley miss the more mischievous side of his character?

“Yes in some ways I do. It’s certainly more exciting when there’s conflict to play, which there’s less of when things are going well! I do miss his sense of conspiring and being duplicitous. But have we seen the last of that? Watch this space…”