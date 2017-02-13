The British Soap Awards is to be broadcast live for the first time ever this year.

ITV have confirmed the ceremony will air as it happens, a first for the show which is usually pre-recorded. In previous years the programme has aired up to five days later, meaning fans already know who the winners are. The change in format is sure to make for the most exciting ceremony yet, and will certainly add an unpredictable edge to the proceedings.

The British Soap Awards, now in it's 19th year, will take place in Manchester and be hosted once again by This Morning's Phillip Schofield. Results are usually decided by a mixture public and panel votes. Last year Emmerdale made history by winning the award for Best Soap for the first time.

The 2017 ceremony is expected to be held in the regular spring/summer slot on ITV, but a date has yet to be confirmed.