This year, it’s Stockport, Mansfield, and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's team Wrexham who have won the day, coming top three after 46 intense matches in the 2023/4 League Two season. But now hoping to join them is MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley.

The four teams will face off in the semi-finals and after that, it’s onto Wembley, where football dreams can live and die within seconds. Want to be there to cheer your team on? Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets.

Who is playing in the League Two Play-off Final 2024?

After the regular season ended, it was confirmed that MK Dons, Doncaster, Crewe and Crawley would be competing in the League Two Play-offs.

How many get promoted from League Two?

Unlike the tiers above, it’s the top three teams in League Two that automatically make it into League One, while fourth to seventh place must battle it out for that last spot in the play-offs. This year Stockport, Mansfield, and Wrexham have already earned their spots, and the last team to join them will be decided this weekend.

When is the League Two Play-off Final 2024?

The League Two season will culminate at the end of May as part of one of the best weekends in the football calendar: with the League One play-offs and the final day of the Premier League also taking place. Here’s the date:

19th May 2024 – Wembley Stadium

Where is the League Two Play-off Final 2024?

The showdown between the final two teams will take place at the ‘home of football’, Wembley Stadium.

If you’re new to the venue, you’ll need to get there via one of three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

How to get tickets to the League Two Play-off Final 2024

As with the other play-off finals, most tickets will come from the two competing clubs and it’s up to them to decide how spaces are distributed. If you have a season ticket, or are considered a ‘loyal fan’, then you’re likely to be higher up the pecking order than if you’re new to the team.

However, tickets tend to go quickly, so you may have to consider other methods such as hospitality or re-sale sites.

How much do League Two Play-off Final tickets cost?

Last year’s standard prices ranged from £24 to £60 depending on where you sat, so we’d expect this year’s to be similar.

However as we've said, if you opt for re-sale or hospitality tickets you're going to be paying a lot more, so think carefully.

