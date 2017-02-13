Whether a Valentine's Day all-nighter or just a chilled Friday night in, cosy up with 15 of the absolute best romantic movies available on Netflix UK.

Chocolat

Yes, Johnny Depp as the romantic gypsy hero is kinda bittersweet these days, but Juliette Binoche's velvety smooth story of a mother setting up her chocolatier in a backward French village is way better than a box of Thornton's.

Brooklyn

Saoirse Ronan, star of Atonement and Hanna, impressively comes of age in this tale of a woman torn between two worlds and two loves: one in her Irish homeland, and on found amid the bright lights of New York.

Chalet Girl

Back before Felicity Jones found herself in a galaxy far, far away, she was lost in this snowy, slushy, posh totty comedy that is guaranteed to leave a warm glow.