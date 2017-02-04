Amber Riley has been brightening up Let It Shine since the show started, but sadly last week’s episode was the last time the Dreamgirls star will be on our screens.

The 30-year-old singer and actress was appearing as a guest judge on the show for the first round of the competition, no doubt owing to her commitments in the West End.

Riley is currently starring as Effie White in the London-based production of Dreamgirls, meaning that her Saturday nights (and pretty much every night of the week for that matter) are more than a little occupied. Being available as a judge for when the show goes live on February 11 just wouldn’t be feasible.

Taking her seat this week is music legend Lulu, who is only going to be a guest judge for one episode. The boys who have made it through to the second round will be teaming up with stars like Olly Murs, Busted and Beverley Knight before three from each group are sent home.

The five groups of five boys who have been chosen will then go through to the live finals the following week which will be judged by more guest judges.

The first live episode will see Gary & co joined by Ricki Lake, while the two remaining guest judges have yet to be confirmed.

Let It Shine airs at 6.40pm on Saturday February 4 on BBC1.