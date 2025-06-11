According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was devised as a one-and-done project, but could potentially be converted to a continuing series if it finds an audience on Disney+ at the end of the year.

Marvel bosses Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum have had nothing but positive things to say about the project, which is co-created by Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton.

If you're intrigued, here's everything we know so far about Marvel's Wonder Man on Disney+.

Marvel's Wonder Man release window

Ben Kingsley stars in Marvel's Wonder Man. Marvel Television

Marvel's Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+ in December 2025, but a specific release date is yet to be confirmed.

Interestingly, for the last two years, Marvel's What If...? has dropped one episode per day over the Christmas period, serving as a festive treat for followers of the comic book franchise.

It's possible that Wonder Man could fill the void left by What If...? this year, although typically Marvel Television likes to spread out its live-action shows over a longer timeframe.

We'll update this page when more information about Wonder Man's premiere date and release schedule comes to light.

Marvel's Wonder Man cast

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads the cast of Marvel's Wonder Man as Simon Williams, an actor living and attempting to work in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This marks the actor's third live-action comic book role, having previously appeared in HBO's acclaimed Watchmen miniseries as well as DC's Aquaman films, where he played the villainous Black Manta.

Abdul-Mateen II will be joined by legendary actor Sir Ben Kingsley, who is reprising his comical role of Trevor Slattery; himself an aspiring actor, who has bumbled his way into a number of bizarre and extraordinary situations over the years.

Kingsley debuted in the role more than a decade ago for Iron Man 3, with reprisals following in short film All Hail the King and 2021 blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton acts as co-creator, executive producer and director on Marvel's Wonder Man, so expect the series to give a nod to the fantastical martial arts epic somewhere along its run.

The Disney+ series also stars Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother, Eric, and Ed Harris as his agent, Neal, while the supporting cast will reportedly include Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.

Here's a round up of the confirmed Wonder Man cast thus far:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams / Wonder Man

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery

Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams / Grim Reaper

Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan

Lauren Glazier as TBC

Josh Gad as TBC

Byron Bowers as TBC

Béchir Sylvain as TBC

Manny McCord as TBC

What is Marvel's Wonder Man about?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley star in Marvel's Wonder Man. Marvel Television

Little is known about the plot of Marvel's Wonder Man at this stage, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige has teased that it's "extremely different than anything we’ve done before" (via TVLine).

Speaking to Collider, executive producer Brad Winderbaum elaborated: "It's a very new flavour for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of [co-creators] Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest.

"Honestly, it is one of my favourite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers."

He added: "It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

In the comics, Simon Williams aka Wonder Man is best known as a member of the West Coast Avengers – a California-based offshoot of the New York-focused main team – and Winderbaum has promised an "homage" to that source material (via Collider).

Is there a trailer for Marvel's Wonder Man?

Not exactly. Marvel has released this highlight reel of 2025 content, which includes a few fleeting clips of Wonder Man, but falls short of a full trailer.

Nevertheless, we'll leave it here in case you want to take a look:

Marvel's Wonder Man is coming to Disney+ in December 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.