❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Ben Kingsley talks returning to the MCU with Wonder Man, his connection to the Beatles and revering Queen Elizabeth II
Despite the awards and success, the actor values his knighthood from the late Queen above all.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 26 January 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad