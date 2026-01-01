The Night Manager season 2 is getting our TV year off to a good start, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as suave intelligence agent Jonathan Pine after a long absence from our screens.

The first episode reintroduces the character at a very different stage of his life, separated from former flame Jed (Elizabeth Debicki) and running a low-profile MI6 unit in London under the name Alex Goodwin.

But echoes of a familiar foe – season 1's Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) – entice him back into the field, with a daring mission to infiltrate yet another criminal enterprise.

Diego Calva and Camila Morrone co-star as new characters Teddy Dos Santos and Roxana Bolaños, while original cast members Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge and Noah Jupe all reprise their roles.

If you're eager to find out where this suspenseful spy tale goes next, here's when to expect The Night Manager season 2 episode 2 on BBC One and iPlayer – plus, the show's full release schedule.

When is The Night Manager season 2 episode 2 out?

Diego Calva in The Night Manager season 2. The Ink Factory/BBC/Amazon/Des Willie

The Night Manager season 2 episode 2 will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 4th January 2026.

That means there's a mere 72 hours separating the first and second chapters of the latest run, which is good news for anyone hooked by that explosive premiere.

In a move reserved for only its buzziest titles, the BBC has opted not to drop all episodes of The Night Manager season 2 as a box set on the day of the first episode, which should help the spy thriller retain an air of mystery throughout its run.

How many episodes are in The Night Manager season 2?

The Night Manager season 2 is comprised of six episodes in total.

But the story won't end there! A third season is confirmed to be on the way too.

The Night Manager season 2 release schedule

Following a primetime premiere on New Year's Day, The Night Manager season 2 will shift to the usual Sunday night slot reserved for BBC One's flagship dramas.

Here's an overview of the The Night Manager season 2 release schedule, so you can mark your calendars accordingly:

The Night Manager season 2 episode 1 – Thursday 1st January 2026 (New Year's Day) at 9:05pm

The Night Manager season 2 episode 2 – Sunday 4th January 2026 at 9pm

The Night Manager season 2 episode 3 – Sunday 11th January 2026 at 9pm

The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 – Sunday 18th January 2026 at 9pm

The Night Manager season 2 episode 5 – Sunday 25th January 2026 at 9pm

The Night Manager season 2 episode 6 – Sunday 1st February 2026 at 9pm

The Night Manager season 2 is currently airing on BBC One and iPlayer.

