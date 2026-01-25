❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Night Manager season 2 airs major death of [spoiler] in shocking twist ahead of the finale
Time ran out for a fan favourite new character. *SPOILERS FOR THE NIGHT MANAGER SEASON 2 EPISODE 5*
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 25 January 2026 at 10:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad