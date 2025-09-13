As the breadwinner of the house with a successful writing career, Fiona uproots her life in London when John witnesses a horrific attack in a park – and decides to move the family, completed by two daughters, for a fresh start in the village of Coldwater, rural Scotland.

Turns out it’s just the start of their terror, as their next door neighbours Tommy (Ewan Bremner) and wife Fiona (Eve Myles) are harbouring dark secrets behind their position as pillars of the community.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the battle that ensues, Varma teased: "John is completely beguiled by this charismatic man who he thinks represents true manhood, you know, which is what he's kind of clawing his way back to.

"Fiona, she gets a nose for it, and she sniffs [Tommy] out immediately, and I think when you've got a really good friendship or relationship, and one of you likes one person and the other one doesn't trust them, that creates a really difficult dynamic."

As a stay-at-home dad, John is already feeling at a bit of a loss when the story begins – with his marriage loving, but struggling with Fiona.

"I think this is a theme that David looks at, which is masculinity in today's society, and the idea of the wife, Fiona, in this case, being the successful breadwinner," she explained.

"It’s sort of slightly emasculating for John, them having two young kids and being a slightly reluctant stay-at-home dad in a very still predominantly female world."

Ewen Bremner and Andrew Lincoln star in Coldwater Sister Pictures for ITV

While John is immediately taken with Tommy – a bible study leader and ‘Alpha Male’ type with a penchant for true crime stories – Fiona is not so keen, sensing something dark in him that leaves her uneasy.

The feeling quickly becomes mutual as the twisted story unfolds.

"I think the relationship between Tommy and Fiona is, he knows she doesn't like him,” Varma added. “He senses that. So he senses the danger of possibly being found out by this person - that his magic doesn't work on her – but to a certain extent, she's still a bit afraid of him."

"Isn't it interesting that the women spot it, but still can't really do anything about it, because ultimately, he's a violent man? It's really depressing."

Coldwater airs 14th September at 9pm on ITV.

