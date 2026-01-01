The Night Manager season 2 introduces two major new characters for Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) to spar with, tapping Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Diego Calva (Babylon) to take on the exciting roles.

Ad

Morrone plays Roxana Bolaños, a businesswoman and intelligence asset, who becomes entangled in a dangerous undercover mission that places Jonathan deep inside the circle of arms dealer Teddy Dos Santos (Calva).

Not to be underestimated, Morrone has described her latest character as the "smartest person in the room," and her relationship with Jonathan seems far more shaky than his warm romance with season 1's Jed (Elizabeth Debicki).

If you're intrigued to know more as The Night Manager season 2 premieres on BBC One and iPlayer, read on for everything you need to know about Morrone and her major new role.

Who is Camila Morrone?

Camila Morrone. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Morrone is an American actor of Argentine descent, who is probably best known for her breakout role in Prime Video's music drama Daisy Jones & The Six.

Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series followed the rollercoaster story of a fictional '70s rock band, with Morrone playing their official photographer Camila Alvarez – a performance that earned her an Emmy nomination.

Prior credits include stoner comedy Never Goin' Back, remakes Death Wish and Valley Girl, and 2019's independent drama Mickey and the Bear, for which she received particularly high praise.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The film is a coming-of-age drama about a young woman (played by Morrone) who cares for her father (Yellowstone: 1923's James Badge Dale), while questioning what exactly she wants from her own life.

The actor is partly known for her wider Hollywood connections, as her mother was in a relationship with Al Pacino for a decade, and Morrone herself went on to date Leonardo DiCaprio for approximately five years.

Who is Roxana Bolaños in The Night Manager?

Camila Morrone in The Night Manager season 2. The Ink Factory/BBC/Amazon/Des Willie

Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone) is a woman in charge of a shipping business, who offers information to British intelligence over suspicious activities on a vessel in her care.

Discussing the character, Morrone said: "Roxana is interesting, because on paper, one would expect her to be a certain way, but she's unpredictable, resilient and brave.

"She's only focused on self-preservation and her family. It's very easy to put her in a femme fatale category, but what's interesting about Roxana, and what I love about David Farr's writing, is that she's not anybody's toy. She's the smartest person in the room."

What has Camila Morrone said about joining The Night Manager?

Tom Hiddleston, Camila Morrone and Diego Calva in The Night Manager season 2. The Ink Factory/BBC/Amazon/Des Willie

Camila Morrone has hailed the "genius" scripts of The Night Manager season 2 screenwriter David Farr, while also praising her co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Diego Calva.

"Tom is one of the most invested actors I've ever worked with," she said. "He's always happy to be there, and he's in more scenes than anybody. His energy is relentless, and he's both so focused and prepared. It’s something you can't fake."

Morrone continued: "Working opposite Diego is heaven. There is something about him being Mexican and me being Argentinian, and us sharing a language and culture that instantly bonded us.

"In the same way that Diego and I share this culture, [our characters] Roxana and Teddy share it too. They have this unspoken understanding of each other."

The Night Manager season 2 is airing Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Night Manager to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.