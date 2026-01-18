❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Night Manager season 2 episode 4 explains Richard Roper twist at last – as key character compromised
Roper couldn't have pulled off his fake death without help from a coerced foe. *SPOILERS FOR THE NIGHT MANAGER SEASON 2 EPISODE 4*
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 18 January 2026 at 10:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad