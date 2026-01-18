The Night Manager season 2 has answered one major question about last week's bombshell ending, which confirmed the survival of cruel and calculating arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

The villain was thought to have met a grisly demise at the hands of his own wronged customers, with an eerie scene from the season 2 premiere even showing his body on a slab for Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) to identify.

However, we now know that there's much more to that prologue than meets the eye.

The fourth episode, which is available now on BBC iPlayer, demonstrates that there really is no one that Roper cannot compromise, as even his sworn enemy Angela is cowed into submission in a revealing flashback.

In a tense conversation with her former agent Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), she recounts how Roper confronted her in their humble accommodation the night before they were due to identify his 'dead' body in Syria.

He threatened to kill her and Jonathan right there and then, in addition to sending people after her husband and young daughter, unless she agreed to falsely verify his death the following morning.

Backed into a corner, Angela had little choice but to agree, but kept the chilling interaction a secret from Jonathan in order to keep him safe from a vengeful Roper.

She did, however, divulge the truth of his survival to the ill-fated Rex Mayhew (Douglas Hodge), but their attempts to follow-up on the matter were scuppered by the appointment of Mayra Cavendish (Indira Varma).

As Laurie had previously stated in a post-episode 3 interview, a key factor in Roper's survival was his ability to charm his captors, eventually getting them to agree to a deal that would give him a chance at settling his debts.

Olivia Colman and Tom Hiddleston star in The Night Manager season 2 BBC / Ink Factory / Des Willie

That remains a crucial part of Roper's new business plan, concocted with secret son Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Laurie explained: "He's a conqueror really, a pirate, and he will never stop dreaming of the treasure of taking people, territory, and control... He does have a weakness for control.

"And he has it on a grand scale, building a vast empire, but he also has it on a small individual scale of obtaining victories against specific people, and Pine is his principal objective.

"He was beaten by Pine once, and Roper is not a man to forgive or forget easily."

Sure enough, the two arch-enemies appear to be on a collision course, but who will come out of their not-so-happy reunion on top? Keep watching The Night Manager season 2 to find out more.

The Night Manager season 2 is airing Sundays on BBC One and iPlayer.

