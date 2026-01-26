The Handmaid's Tale may have wrapped up last year, but we're getting plenty more dystopian drama as The Testaments is set to hit our screens – and it's now been confirmed just where and when UK viewers will be able to tune into the new series.

Ad

It's now been announced that The Testaments will be coming to Disney Plus, premiering on Wednesday 8th April with the show's first three episodes and then adopting a weekly release schedule.

Upon the announcement of the release date news, the occasion has also been marked with some first-look images of The Testaments, which tease what new characters we'll be meeting.

Much like the original series, the images don't reveal too much but instead give us a proper look at One Battle After Another's Chase Infiniti as Agnes, June and Luke's biological daughter Hannah, and Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) as Daisy, who stars as June and Nick's biological daughter Nichole).

Lucy Halliday and Chase Infiniti in The Testaments. Disney

Ann Dowd returns to proceedings, reprising her role as Aunt Lydia and is joined by other new cast members Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote and Kira Guloien, as well as Shechinah Mpumlwana, Rowan Blanchard, Birva Pandya and Isolde Ardies.

While we already did have a release window that was unveiled late last year, at that time UK viewers were none the wiser as to where they would be able to watch the brand new series.

Thankfully, we'll be able to stream it on Disney Plus in a matter of months – ample enough time to emotionally prepare for the tense return to Gilead.

According to the synopsis, the series follows "young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future".

Read more:

Of course, the series is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, that was released in 2019 and serves as a literary sequel to the original book. The novel itself is narrated by Aunt Lydia, Agnes and Daisy, who will all be major players in the new series adaptation too.

The original book is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale and similarly, the TV show will follow the three women as their paths cross as they rebel against Gilead.

The series was initially announced seven years ago, so it's been a long time coming for the adaptation and for fans who are eagerly waiting to see if it matches up to the piece of literary fiction.

A Hulu description for the series said: "For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life.

"Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Testaments will be premiering on Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday 8th April 2026.

Add The Testaments to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.