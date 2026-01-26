Given how famously passionate the fanbase for Outlander is, prequel series Blood of My Blood had a lot to live up to ahead of its debut season airing last summer – but the response from both critics and long-term fans was almost universally positive.

And it looks like things are about to get a whole lot more dramatic in the next run – with Henry Beauchamp star Jeremy Irvine teasing what fans have to look forward to in a recent exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

“Well we finished filming before Christmas," he said, while promoting his lead role in new video game adaptation Return to Silent Hill. "So it's all in the can, ready to go.

"And it's much more epic. I think because the first season went down so well, they sort of really gave us the reins, I think. And yeah, the showrunner, Matt Roberts, has produced something that is... it's just huge, the scale is massive and it's really gone up a level – so I hope people like it."

Speaking about how well the first run had been received, he explained that the "reaction has been better than any of us could have dreamed really".

He continued: "You're not sure when you're on the first season or something. You're not rolling the dice – you try and choose things based on the scripts and the people involved – but so much goes in after you finish filming.

"As the actor, you're such a tiny part of that process. And then there's months and months, sometimes even years of post production and lots of different cooks getting involved. So for it to work out is really nice. It doesn't happen with every project!"

Fans will no doubt be eager for the next season to arrive as soon as possible, given the previous run ended with both a pretty jaw-dropping cliffhanger and a shocking death – with the cast previously explaining to RadioTimes.com that "nobody saw that coming."

But of course before that cliffhanger is resolved, fans have the closing run of the main Outlander series to look forward to, with the final batch of episodes set to begin airing on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 7th March 2026, one day after it debuts across the Atlantic.

