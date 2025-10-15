*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Outlander: Blood of my Blood.*

With the first season of Outlander: Blood of my Blood having now wrapped up, it's time to get excited for more episodes as production on season 2 is currently underway.

The Outlander prequel series went down a hit with fans, with the finale delivering plenty of dramatic twists and turns to keep us on tenterhooks till more episodes come our way. Centring on the love stories of Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), there was hierarchy, power and time travel to all contend with.

But while some fans may have thought they knew the love story of Jamie's parents in particular, there was a shock death in the finale that fans weren't quite prepared for.

Describing it as a "huge surprise" when they read it in the script, Slater also told RadioTimes.com that Ellen and Brian's escape was also "so satisfying because I feel like we’ve waited for it".

That's not to forget the major cliffhanger that things were left on regarding Julia, Henry and baby William also. But when will the second season of Outlander: Blood of my Blood be landing on our screens? Read on to find out.

As of now, there's no confirmed release date for the second season of Outlander: Blood of my Blood.

However, we do know that production on the new season kicked off at the start of summer 2025. Seeing as Outlander is known for its gaps between seasons, we could be looking at a late 2026 or early 2027 release for Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2.

In the interim, we do know that Outlander season 8 will premiere in early 2026, marking an emotional farewell as the original show comes to a close.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 cast – Who will return?

Jhon Lumsden as Malcolm Grant. Starz

All of the main cast are confirmed to be reprising their roles for the second season so that means Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will all be back on our screens in their leading roles.

As for people we won't be seeing in the second season, those include the late Brian McCardie, who appeared in season 1 as Isaac Grant and also Jhon Lumsden, who starred as Malcolm Grant after Malcolm was killed by Brian in the season 1 finale.

Speaking about the scene in question, Slater told RadioTimes.com exclusively: “Everything to do with Malcolm was a huge surprise. Nobody saw that coming. So when we all read that, it was like, ‘What? Sweet, sweet Malc!’

“It’s so satisfying because I feel like we’ve waited for it. We’ve waited 10 whole episodes for them to finally be free and have each other, and for Ellen to be free of that betrothal that she never wanted in the first place. I think killing Malcolm was the only way they were ever going to get out of that.”

The cast we'd expect to see in season 2 of Outlander:

Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

Tony Curran as Lord Simon Lovat

Sara Vickers as Davina Porter

Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie

Sally Messham as Mrs Fitz

Terence Rae as Arch Bug

Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta Cameron

Ailsa Davidson as Janet MacKenzie

Annabelle Dowler as Lizbeth

Harry Eaton as Private Charlton

What will Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 be about?

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Sanne Gault/STARZ

While things did end on a hopeful note for both couples, there was certainly some drama that will likely be unpacked in the second season. Brian and Ellen managed to run away together, with Brian killing Malcolm in the process.

Julia and Henry were reunited at long last, with baby William in tow and hoping to travel back through the stones to the 20th century. But with Arch Bug and his henchmen on the pursuit after Henry, things were left on a cliffhanger as we don't know whether the couple and William managed to make it or not.

Speaking about what will unfold in season 2, Irvine teased in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com: “I can tell you this, season 2 starts in a place that even I couldn’t figure out how that character had got there."

Corfield added: "We’re now filming episode seven of season 2, and I could not tell you what is about to happen to Julia. I’ve got no idea myself!”

Irvine continued: "What you have with season one is you’re setting up all these characters, so a lot of it is about a person and their bit of backstory. So we really get free rein in season 2.

"There are some days on set where I just went, ‘where did they get the budget for this?’ This season, it’s gone up a level, and there’s some wild, wild stuff. And I’ve really enjoyed filming this season. I think it’s going to be very exciting."

With the Jacobite Rising also about to start, it does also leave Brian at a moral crossroads of sorts. Speaking to that, Roy said of where that may leave Brian in season 2: "The fiery crosses are lit, and it’s given them [Ellen and Brian] an ultimatum, a crossroads.

"They think they’re safe but does Brian go and do the right thing, which is report back to his Laird for war and get ready for that, or does he choose to stay with Ellen and they run away and become fugitives and leave Scotland forever?"

"Ellen must be thinking ‘what have I got myself into? I’ve just left the castle, I had a lovely bed, it was warm, and now I’m in a hole in the ground, and you’re leaving me, potentially.’"

On the prospect of whether we could see the birth of Jamie or his sister Jenny at any point in the series, Roy also teased: “Well, everyone has to be born at some point. Take that as you will!”

“There is one [character name] I saw the other day in a script that we just got and I thought, oh people are going to lose their minds over this one!”

Is there a trailer for Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2?

Not yet! Seeing as production on the second season is now underway, we're sure there will be a raft of teasers, first-look images and more to come in due course.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is available to stream on MGM+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

