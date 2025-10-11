The show’s other couple, time travelling husband and wife Julia and Henry, meanwhile, were reunited and, with baby William in tow, ended the episode standing at the Craig Na Dun stones, hoping to travel back to the 20th century.

While any season 2 plot twists are very carefully guarded secrets, the four stars of the series hinted in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com what fans may expect to happen when the show returns for a second season next year.

“I can tell you this, season 2 starts in a place that even I couldn’t figure out how that character had got there,” teased Irvine.

Corfield added: “We’re now filming episode seven of season 2, and I could not tell you what is about to happen to Julia. I’ve got no idea myself!”

Read more:

While Irvine joked that “what I’ve learned from this show is no one is safe — are we going to get killed off?,” he also noted that season 2 promises to be even better than season 1.

“What you have with season one is you’re setting up all these characters, so a lot of it is about a person and their bit of backstory. So we really get free rein in season 2.

"There are some days on set where I just went, ‘where did they get the budget for this?’ This season, it’s gone up a level, and there’s some wild, wild stuff. And I’ve really enjoyed filming this season. I think it’s going to be very exciting.”

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Sanne Gault/STARZ

For the show’s other couple, Ellen and Brian, the final episode of season 1 did hint at what would happen next — that Brian now faces a hard decision on what to do as the first Jacobite Rising is about to start, symbolised by the crosses that are set on fire on the hills at the end of the episode.

“The fiery crosses are lit, and it’s given them [Ellen and Brian] an ultimatum, a crossroads,” explained Roy. “They think they’re safe but does Brian go and do the right thing, which is report back to his Laird for war and get ready for that, or does he choose to stay with Ellen and they run away and become fugitives and leave Scotland forever?”

“Ellen must be thinking ‘what have I got myself into? I’ve just left the castle, I had a lovely bed, it was warm, and now I’m in a hole in the ground, and you’re leaving me, potentially.’”

Slater added: “She ran away without a change of clothes, and there’s a lot for Ellen to get used to. She’s lived quite a Bougie lifestyle up until now, but he’s worth it.”

Having already met beloved Outlander characters such as Colum, Dougal, Ned Gowan, Murtagh and even young Angus and Rupert in the first season of the prequel series, fans are hoping that season two will also introduce other familiar faces — perhaps even Brian and Ellen’s son, Jamie Fraser himself.

When asked about the possibility of baby Jamie or his sister Jenny making an appearance, Roy would only offer a teasing response.

“Well, everyone has to be born at some point. Take that as you will!” he said, laughing. “There is one [character name] I saw the other day in a script that we just got and I thought, oh people are going to lose their minds over this one!”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is available to stream on MGM+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

Add Outlander: Blood of My Blood to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.