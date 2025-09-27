We posed the question to its showrunner Matthew B Roberts, who told RadioTimes.com exclusively: “I think there’s characters within the Outlander universe that definitely intrigue me and I’d love to see more of them. I have to just go with myself, as if I want to see more of them, I think there’s fans who would want to see more of them.

"I’m not going to tell you who, that’ll be our next interview when we’re doing that show! But yeah, we have this main Outlander river and there’s many tributaries that can sustain shows.”

So, the signs are certainly pointing at there being plenty of gas left in the Outlander tank and more stories to uncover in the future!

As of now, no other Outlander spin-offs have been confirmed but Blood of My Blood is already set for season 2 and the final season of Outlander will land on our screens next year. So, there's plenty more to get stuck into.

Some fans were left slightly confused about the decision to dig into an entirely new story for Blood of My Blood when the story of Lord John had already been set up in the original novels penned by Diana Gabaldon.

Previously, Outlander showrunner and executive producer Maril Davis said that that spin-off is still one they wish to do but tackling it as the first Outlander spin-off didn't make sense for them at the time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a set visit for Blood of My Blood, Davis explained: "We’d still like to do Lord John, so that is still a possibility, it just wasn’t the right time. [Blood of My Blood] seemed like a natural extension. To tell another great love story with Jamie and Claire’s parents and to have both parallel love stories was too amazing to pass up.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiered on Saturday 9th August in the UK on MGM+ in the UK, with episodes being released weekly. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's Outlander books on Amazon.

