Hulu has confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale follow-up series The Testaments will premiere in April, with first-look images from the show unveiled at CCXP25 in Brazil.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s award-winning novel of the same name, The Testaments is set years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale and returns viewers to the dystopian theocracy of Gilead.

The new series sees Ann Dowd reprise her iconic role as Aunt Lydia, alongside an ensemble cast led by One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite and Mattea Conforti as Becka. The cast also includes Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana and Birva Pandya.

The sequel series follows Aunt Lydia, Agnes and Daisy, whose lives become intertwined as they rebel against Gilead.

As of now, there is no confirmed UK broadcaster or streaming platform for The Testaments – though because the series is a Hulu original in the US, the strong expectation is that it will stream on Disney Plus in the UK, similar to The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale's star Samira Wiley previously told RadioTimes.com she will "absolutely not" return for The Testaments.

"I've been a part of that show for so long, been talking about trauma for so long, been having conversations about how the show that I'm on is parallel to what's happening globally, in my country, and it's something that I'm actually not interested in anymore," she said.

"Margaret Atwood is amazing, and I'm very happy that that's a part of my legacy. But moving forward, I just want to tell a different kind of story. I do think that there's still so much value in telling that story, but as an actor, when it comes to my body, when it comes to all of those things that I take home from set, it's something that I feel like I've paid my dues on."

The Testaments has been developed for television by Bruce Miller, who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

