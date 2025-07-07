The horror flick – an excellently executed modern update of the classic monster movie based on the HG Wells novel of the same – was released shortly before the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and managed to achieve critical and box office success despite having its release window cut short by lockdown.

And if you missed it back then – or simple want to revisit it half a decade on – then you're in luck: the film has now landed a new streaming home in the UK.

It was added to the library on Prime Video on Friday 4th July, meaning it is now available to watch for free to anyone with a subscription to the platform.

In a 4-star review at the time of the its release, we wrote that the film "has to be seen to be believed" calling it "a truly arresting, up-to-the-moment take on old material that makes it feel as fresh and new as if it had been conceived today."

And if that's not enough to persuade you to give it a watch, perhaps the trailer will convince you – check it out below:

The official synopsis reads: "When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see."

Interestingly, writer/director Leigh Whannell – previously best known for his work on the Saw and Insidious franchises – made another modern monster movie adaptation earlier in 2025 in the form of Wolf Man, starring Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott, but it fared less well with both critics and audiences than his previous effort.

