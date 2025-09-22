Now, Anderson has teamed up with another huge star – Leonardo DiCaprio – for his latest film One Battle After Another, and the early reviews are about as enthusiastic as you might expect from that collaboration.

Indeed, so far the film sits on a mightily impressive score of 97 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a glut of five-star reviews including our own highly positive write-up, which called it "the best film of the year."

It also looks like the film will be a major player when it comes to this year's awards season, with Anderson currently a hot favourite to finally land his first Oscar, and stars including DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor all expected to compete for honours too.

With that in mind, you might be wondering how you can see the film – read on for everything you need to know.

There's not long to wait until the film's release – it will arrive in cinemas on Friday 26th September 2025. So you'll be able to see what all the fuss is about very soon.

The film had initially been scheduled for an 8th August release – the same day as hit horror flick Weapons – but was later moved, with some reports suggesting that the later date was designed to put it in a better place for awards season.

How to watch One Battle After Another – is it streaming?

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson in One Battle After Another

No, the film will not be streaming imminently as it is getting an exclusive theatrical release. And believe us when we say that it's worth seeing on as big a screen as possible!

The film was shot in the ultra-rare VistaVision format – the same adopted by Brady Corbet's highly acclaimed The Brutalist last year. One of only four screens in the whole world able to show the film in that format is the Odeon Leicester Square in London, so if you're able to swing a trip to that cinema in particular, it's the best possible way to watch it.

The next best option is to watch in 70mm IMAX – which you can do at the BFI IMAX in London – but if that's not possible for you there's no need to fret too much: the film will be showing in most major cinemas around the country in one format or another, so there should be plenty of options available to you.

As for when the film will become available for streaming, it's too early to say. Warner Brothers tends to take a number of factors – including box office performance – into account when deciding when to release its films digitally.

However, if we go by the strategy adopted for the studio's other hugely acclaimed film this year – Sinners – then we'd be looking at a gap of just under two months between theatrical and digital release, so we can expect it to become available for rent and purchase at some time in mid-November.

In the US, it will also eventually be added to streaming platform HBO Max, as is the case for most Warner Bros releases, but there's no word yet on whether the film might find a home on a streaming subscription service on this side of the pond.

We'll keep this page updated as and when we hear any more concrete information.

One Battle After Another cast – who stars with Leonardo DiCaorio

The film marks the first collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio – and the Oscar-winning actor is one of several big names in the cast, with other prominent stars including Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall.

Meanwhile, Chase Infiniti – whose only previous screen credit was the Apple TV+ remake of Presumed Innocent – makes her film debut in a key role, while there's also a small part for Alanna Haim, who starred in Anderson's previous film Licorice Pizza.

You can find the full cast list below:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson

Sean Penn as Col Steven J Lockjaw

Benicio del Toro as Sensei Sergio

Regina Hall as Deandra

Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills

Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson

Alana Haim as Mae West

Wood Harris as Laredo

Tony Goldwyn as Virgil Throckmorton

Shayna McHayle as Junglepussy

Starletta DuPois as Grandma Jennie

D. W. Moffett as Bill Desmond

Paul Grimstad as Howard Sommerville

Kevin Tighe as Roy More

Jim Downey as Sandy Irvine

John Hoogenakker as Tim Smith

Eric Schweig as Avanti

Jena Malone as the voice of the greeting code

One Battle After Another plot – what is it about?

Sean Penn as Colonel Lockjaw in One Battle After Another WB

The film is very loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland, but Anderson has reworked that text into something uniquely his own – including updating the setting from the '80s to the modern day.

After a lengthy opening chapter set sixteen years before the rest of the film, it follows DiCaprio as paranoid and complacent single father Bob Ferguson – who is forced to rediscover his revolutionary spirit when his old nemesis returns with plans to kidnap his daughter.

The official synopsis reads: "Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa.

"When his evil nemesis resurfaces and Willa goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of their pasts."

One Battle After Another trailer

You can view the trailer below – which gives you some idea of what to expect from the film, but merely hints at its overall greatness:

One Battle After Another is released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th September.

