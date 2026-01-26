Michael Sheen is set to lead a new BBC documentary about the claims of chemical contamination in South Wales, close to where the actor grew up.

The series, which is titled Buried, will build on the acclaimed BBC Radio 4 podcast, Buried: The Last Witness, revisiting the findings of Douglas Gowan, a researcher and whistleblower who discovered high levels of a toxic chemical escaping a landfill near farmland in South Wales.

The plot synopsis adds: "Douglas believed the dumping of these chemicals could have a lasting impact on the people of Wales, but died before his warnings were heeded. Now Michael wants to find out if Douglas was right."

The two-part series will feature families from the affected communities, local councillors, environmental investigative journalists, forensic scientists and medical experts.

Sheen, who is known for starring in Good Omens as angel Aziraphale, said in a statement that he first met Gowan nearly ten years ago, "and his warnings about these chemicals stayed with me."

"In this series, we try to uncover the truth about what is beneath our feet, hear from the communities affected, and understand how something so insidious could stay buried for so long. It’s about seeking answers, but also about responsibility - what we do now matters for the future of these communities."

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in Good Omens. Mark Mainz/Prime Video

Buried has been commissioned by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning for Specialist Factual and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales.

Bootle said that as soon as he heard that Sheen "was so personally invested in the story, I knew this was a unique opportunity to create a series to captivate viewers and get them talking about this important environmental issue."

Andrews added: "This is a hugely important series anchored by Michael and his extraordinary connection the story. It builds on the award-winning podcast and is an important investigation which will shock many, both inside and outside of Wales."

The documentary has been co-produced by Wall to Wall and Smoke Trail Productions.

Buried will air on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.

