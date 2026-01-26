❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Wrecking Crew review: Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa's action comedy has mega body count but no real peril
The Prime Video original is inspired by buddy movies like Lethal Weapon and 48 Hrs, but doesn’t have the thrills or charm of those classics.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 26 January 2026 at 3:21 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad