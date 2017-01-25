XX has taken home the prize for Best Soap Newcomer at the National Television Awards.

Triumphing over Hollyoaks' Duncan James, Corrie's Faye Brookes, Casualty's Lloyd Everitt and EastEnders' Tilly Keeper [DELETE ONE], XX came out on top of the closely-fought category.

[If Duncan James wins] Last summer marked the Blue singer's debut on Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight, after he traded in boy bands for acting, with several appearances in West End stage productions.

[If Faye Brookes wins] Brookes joined Corrie last summer as Kate Connor, and is the second member of the Connor clan in a row to win the Newcomer award, after Shayne Ward's prize for Aidan Connor last year.

[If Lloyd Everitt wins] Everitt joined Casualty last March as paramedic Jez Andrews, Iain’s new partner in crime.

[If Tilly Keeper wins] Last January saw Keeper take on the role of mischievous Louise Mitchell in EastEnders.

Soapland, of course, had a dramatic year in 2016 - not least with the traditionally explosive storylines over the festive period, Ronnie and Roxie's gruesome deaths in EastEnders being a notable example. Suffice to say, the newcomers certainly entered into a lot of drama in the communities of east London, the North and Holby.

The National Television Awards – the only TV ceremony decided by the voting public – were hosted by Dermot O'Leary and took place at London's O2 arena.