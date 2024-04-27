The Tigers, meanwhile, are seeking to keep their slim hopes of a play-off place alive, as Wednesday's 3-2 win at Coventry City leaves them three points behind Norwich City in sixth with two games to play.

Ipswich thumped Hull in the season's first meeting between the two teams at Portman Road as Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness all found the back of the net.

A repeat would have Kieran McKenna thinking back-to-back promotions is on the cards as the long trip north is, arguably, their toughest fixture of the run-in, although the Tractor Boys boss will have one eye on fatigue as his side face a quick turnaround for Tuesday's trip to Coventry.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Hull v Ipswich?

Hull v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Hull v Ipswich kick-off time

Hull v Ipswich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Hull v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hull v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Hull v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hull (21/10) Draw (11/4) Ipswich (23/20)*

