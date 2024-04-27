If they make it three in a row and Luton fail to beat Wolves, then Everton will be safe and sound - and Sean Dyche will be able to look back on a troubled campaign, which has included two separate points deductions, with pride.

It has also been a challenging season for Brentford, with injuries and Ivan Toney's suspension proving problematic, but they have hit a purple patch at just the right time - and are all but certain to be playing Premier League football next term.

Yoane Wissa bagged a brace in last Saturday's 5-1 demolition job of Luton, the Bees' best result of the campaign, to take his season tally to 10, but he will have to be at this best to find the back of the net once again, as Everton have kept 11 clean sheets this term - the second-best record in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Everton v Brentford?

Everton v Brentford will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Everton v Brentford kick-off time

Everton v Brentford will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Everton v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Everton v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Everton v Brentford live on Peacock at 12:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.