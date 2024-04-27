It was Chelsea's maiden win against defending champions Barcelona, who suffered their first home defeat in more than five years and had been unbeaten in all competitions in nearly 12 months.

A draw or more on home soil would be enough to seal Chelsea's spot in the final and potentially tee manager Emma Hayes up for the crowning achievement of her hugely successful stint in the dugout before departing at the end of the season.

Barcelona were left frustrated by Chelsea's discipline and failed to hit the back of the net for the first time in two years, although a team eager to bounce back and seeking to complete a historic treble will, no doubt, be a dangerous prospect.

When is Chelsea v Barcelona?

Chelsea v Barcelona will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Chelsea v Barcelona kick-off time

Chelsea v Barcelona will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Chelsea v Barcelona on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Chelsea v Barcelona odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (8/1) Draw (9/2) Barcelona (2/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

