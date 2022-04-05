Over the last few weeks, the likes of Emma Willis, Clara Amfo, Laura Whitmore, Yung Filly, Ruby Wax and other celebrities have taken on the show's signature, technical and showstopper challenges – but now it's time for comedian Ed Gamble to show off his culinary skills.

The third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Channel 4 tonight, with another line-up of celebrities whipping out their whisks in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

While the comedian hosts his own food podcast and has been a guest judge on The Great British Menu, he now gets the chance to enter the Bake Off tent – but who is Ed Gamble? And who is Ed competing against?

Here's everything you need to know about Ed Gamble.

Who is Ed Gamble?

Age: 36

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @edgamblecomedy

Twitter: @EdGambleComedy

Comedian and presenter Ed Gamble is best known for his regular appearances on panel shows and as the host of his podcasts The Peacock and Gamble Podcast and Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

The 36-year-old has appeared on Russell Howard's Good News, Mock the Week, Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Almost Royal, The Weakest Link, QI, Outsiders and Richard Osman's House of Games.

He has also written for Greg Davies' Channel 4 sitcom Man Down and created the Dave panel show The Island, hosted by Tom Allen, while he recently appeared as a guest judge on The Great British Menu.

Who will Ed Gamble be competing against?

Ed Gamble will be competing in the latest episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer against the likes of DJ Annie Mac and rapper Elliot Gleave, also known as Example.

When the show has to deal with a last-minute dropout, Matt Lucas straps on an apron and leaves Noel Fielding to host by himself, with the comedian taking to the Bake Off tent for the first time.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

