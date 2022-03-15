New on Disney Plus UK April 2022 – every new film and show this month

However, in April, the comic book franchise will once again be delivering weekly appointment viewing as Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight series hits its stride.

Disney Plus hasn't had a new Marvel Studios series to shout about for quite some time as the streamer opted quite wisely to give Spider-Man: No Way Home some breathing space.

Inspired by one of Marvel's most offbeat heroes, the show follows a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder, who is empowered by an ancient Egyptian god.

If you prefer reality to fantasy, Disney Plus also has you covered as the UK home to The Kardashians, a new reality series exploring the lives of the influencer family.

The project came about after their surprise decision to end their long-running show on cable network E!, in favour of a lucrative new deal with US streaming service Hulu (part of the Disney empire).

Other highlights include the final episode of long-running sci-fi drama The Walking Dead and a trio of documentaries launching to celebrate Earth Day, including the latest offering from Disneynature.

Read on for more information on what's coming to Disney Plus in April 2022.

Friday 1st April

Better Nate Than Ever (2022): Family comedy about a Pittsburgh schoolboy who runs away to New York City with his friend. Together, they plan to bag a role on Broadway after being shut out of the school play.

Monday 4th April

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 15: The final season of the post-apocalyptic drama continues.

Wednesday 6th April

Oscar Isaac in Marvel's Moon Knight Marvel/YouTube

Moon Knight episode 2: The second instalment in the Marvel Studios miniseries starring Oscar Isaac as a superhero with dissociative identity disorder.

Queens episode 12: There's more drama from Nasty Girl Records, as Valeria pursues a career as a single artist and Eric confronts his ex-wife.

Our Kind of People episode 8: In this episode, Angela attempts to help her sister's marital problems, while Nikki and Nate try to improve their relationship.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder episode 8: The latest episode of the animated comedy series.

Monday 11th April

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 16 – finale: See how the saga ends in the last episode of the long-running zombie drama.

Wednesday 13th April

Moon Knight episode 3: The latest entry in Oscar Isaac's Marvel series, which is being kept under wraps for now.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales: A series of animated shorts featuring the spectacularly unfortunate saber-toothed squirrel from the popular children's franchise.

Queens episode 13 – finale: The musical drama, which is yet to be renewed by US broadcaster ABC, concludes its first season.

Our Kind of People episode 9: Angela receives some devastating news, which prompts her to take action to secure her future.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder episode 9: The animated series continues.

Thursday 14th April

The Kardashians Hulu/YouTube

The Kardashians episode 1: The hugely popular showbiz family launch an all-new reality series, which takes viewers behind the scenes of their glamorous lifestyle.

Wednesday 20th April

Moon Knight episode 4: Oscar Isaac returns for another entry in the troubled hero's trippy origin story.

Our Kind of People episode 10: Raymond finds himself in a tough spot, as he attempts to manoeuvre Jack's shares away from Teddy as well as keep Olivia out of trouble with the cops.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder episode 10 – finale: The family series caps off its first revived season.

Thursday 23rd April

The Kardashians episode 2: More drama from the wealthy family.

Friday 22nd April: Earth Day

Disneynature's Polar Bear Disney

Disneynature's Polar Bear: One-off nature documentary narrated by Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, following the journey of a polar bear and her cub.

Explorer: The Last Tepui: National Geographic presents this one-hour documentary, which follows a group of experienced climbers as they journey into the Amazon jungle and attempt to climb a terrifying 1000 feet sheer cliff.

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return: Factual special focusing on John and Molly Chester, who left behind busy lives in Los Angeles to start fresh on a barren farm in Ventura County.

Wednesday 27th April

Moon Knight episode 5: The penultimate episode of Oscar Isaac's much-anticipated Marvel Studios series.

Our Kind of People episode 11: Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum and Aunt Piggy is left reeling by the shock return of a familiar face.

Thursday 28th April

The Kardashians episode 3: The new reality series continues.

