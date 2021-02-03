WWE Smackdown matches and predictions – February 5th

Six days removed from a jam-packed, thrill-a-minute Royal Rumble PPV, Smackdown will bound back onto our screens to continue us down the road to WrestleMania.

Advertisement

With the buzz of the Rumble still hanging in the air, superstars will be looking forward to what these results mean for their immediate futures.

RadioTimes.com rounds up what to expect on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Roman stands tall

Everything Paul Heyman says is true. Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, is the top competitor in WWE.

He might not win clean like Drew, or want multiple titles like Asuka, but he is cold, clinical and gets the job done. Champions survive, and on Sunday night, Roman Reigns survived.

Kevin Owens put in a monumental effort at Royal Rumble and, be it for a golf cart, a low blow and a Guillotine, he’d be the new Universal champion. Yet, he isn’t and it is Reigns who still rules over WWE’s blue brand. No doubt Paul Heyman will help him make that fact known on Friday.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Banks moves on

Speaking of champions retaining their titles, The Boss made Carmella tap once again at Royal Rumble and should now be looking forward.

The Queen of Staten Island has been a thorn in Banks’ side ever since she became champion, but now a new challenger should emerge.

Sasha has been one of the top superstars in WWE for some time now and deserves a big challenge to take this title reign to the next level.

The EST is the B.E.S.T.

That challenger? It could well be the roughest, toughest, most Royal-Rumble-est womens’ superstar in WWE, Bianca BelAir.

After entering the Royal Rumble at number three, BelAir outlasted all 29 other competitors, tossing the phenomenal Rhea Ripley over the top rope.

BelAir’s promo after her massive win on Sunday night was brilliant, full of genuine emotion and was the next step in creating another headline act in WWE.

Expect the EST of WWE to come out full of energy and excitement, and who knows, she may just announce which champion she wants to face at WrestleMania. No exaggeration: Banks v BelAir could steal the whole Show of Shows.

Our how to watch WWE guide for SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs includes a full schedule for the big events in 2021 so you can keep track of the action.

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.