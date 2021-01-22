How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and free highlights on TV in the UK

WWE is negotiating the COVID-19 pandemic is sensational style with a host of weekly clashes still going ahead and the biggest pay-per-view events very much in the pipeline.

With Royal Rumble now in the rear view, WrestleMania 37 will be here in no time, and weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT shows continue to set the screen alight.

The hottest superstars will continue to feature in the most gripping storylines, albeit surrounded by virtual fans in the Thunderdome, but every moment of the action will be available to soak up live and on catch-up TV in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport, Channel 5 and via the WWE Network.

How to watch WWE Raw in UK

Raw is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.

It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

How to watch WWE SmackDown in UK

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Saturday morning.

It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

How to watch WWE NXT in UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am in the early hours of every Thursday morning.

It will be shown each week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

NXT UK will also be shown on BT Sport every Thursday evening.

How to watch WWE free

WWE events will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

How to watch WWE highlights for free

Channel 5 broadcast live highlights of both SmackDown and Raw every week for free on their TV channel and online service My5.

They condense the action down into one-hour packages meaning you can keep track of all the latest WWE happenings with a limited amount of time to invest.

SmackDown highlights: Fridays

Raw highlights: Sundays

WWE schedule 2021

More confirmed dates to be added

February

14th – TakeOver (NXT event)

21st – Elimination Chamber

March

21st – Fastlane

April

10/11th – WrestleMania 37

June

20th – TakeOver: Dublin (NXT UK event)

Check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office for all the big PPV events.

