Mens’ Royal Rumble match

These days WWE has enough elite talent to fill three mens' Royal Rumble matches. Doing just one means some big names will miss out. Drew Gulak won't be involved, Ricochet won't be involved, but a selection of the biggest names in the company will be.

Thirty men will enter the ring, but only one will be left standing, having earned a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

Heavy favourites in this year's match will be the big names like Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, and whilst wildcards like Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso and Otis will be set to surprise a few.

Feuds will continue - expect to see Bobby Lashley and Riddle clash - while new and returning faces will drop jaws to the floor. Whatever happens, it’s going to be a cracking hour of sports entertainment.

Our prediction: Edge throws Randy Orton over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble match

Womens’ Royal Rumble match

The same goes for the women's roster. We’ll see a collection of the most elite competitors in the world attempt to steal the show and bag themselves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

All eyes will be on the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Alexa Bliss, but don't write off the impact of those with a point to prove, like Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce and Shayna Bazler. We can’t wait for this.

Our prediction: Rhea Ripley throws Charlotte Flair over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble match

Drew McIntyre (c) v Goldberg - WWE Championship

You know it’s WrestleMania season when two things happen. Firstly, Royal Rumble, granted. Second? Goldberg gets a title match.

In 2017, The Myth returned to the title picture, stealing the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens. Last year, Bill speared The Fiend into the ground and again took the Universal title.

This year, he’s set his sights on Drew McIntyre and his WWE strap. The Scot has been almost unstoppable since winning last year’s men’s Royal Rumble match, so Goldberg will have to be at his retro best to down the Claymore-kicker.

It’ll be short and sweet, but this match is box-office.

Our prediction: Drew McIntyre pins Goldberg to retain his title

Roman Reigns (c) v Kevin Owens - Universal Championship

Months of back and forth between these two prizefighters should culminate in this, a huge Last Man Standing match.

Reigns has gotten the better of Owens every time the title has been on the line, recently utilising his cousin Jey Uso and a low blow to retain at TLC, but with one more shot at the gold, Owens will give his all.

There’s no need for Reigns to fight clean here, he just needs to make sure Owens finally stays down.

Our prediction: Roman Reigns wins the Last Man Standing match to retain his title

Sasha Banks (c) v Carmella - Smackdown Women’s Championship

A returning Carmella, fresh with a new look, demeanour and “special sommelier”, has taken the fight to Banks ever since the Boss saw off her former best friend.

Despite Carmella’s attitude and confidence, Banks made the Queen of Staten Island tap out at TLC and things could well turn out the same here.

Our prediction: Sasha Banks makes Carmella tap again to retain her title

Charlotte Flair and Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler - Women’s Tag Team Championship

The modern-day Mega Powers, Charlotte Flair and Asuka, won the tag team straps at the back end of last year, ending Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler's dominant reign at the TLC PPV. The ex-champions feel hard done by however, as Charlotte's entry in that match was a surprise, with The Queen having been away from the company for a number of months.

Jay and Bazler have been chomping at the bit for a shot at redemption, and will get it this Sunday. This rematch means that three of the four competitors will be pulling double duty, also competing in the Royal Rumble, so this might not be the longest match on the card, but with these four athletes, it could be a potential show-stealer.

Our prediction: Asuka pins Shayna Bazler to retain the titles

