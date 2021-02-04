WWE Raw results – recap, winners and losers (February 1st)

Just hours after Edge and Bianca BelAir shocked the world and punched their ticket to WrestleMania, WWE was back to hit us with more in-ring action.

Royal Rumble saw several shock results and even more shocking returns, with all this action bleeding into another hard-hitting edition of Monday Night Raw.

RadioTimes.com rounds up who left this week’s episode with the biggest grins and the foulest moods after another night of drama.

WINNER – Sheamus

And there we go. One kick and the Celtic Warrior is back in the title picture. On Monday night, he Brogue Kick-ed his long time bestie, Drew McIntyre, and stamped his authority on the WWE title hunt.

The former world champion’s night was short but his actions got the job done. Be it inside the Elimination Chamber later this month or outside of it (but at the PPV of the same name), the next time Drew McIntyre puts his WWE Championship on the line, a red-hot, determined Sheamus will be involved.

WINNER – The Hurt Business

If there’s one word to describe The Hurt Business it is ruthless. The faction went into Monday night with all their gold on the line, and left with it all still around their waists. Bobby Lashley, in a foul mood after his Rumble dream was dashed the night before, mauled poor Riddle, trapping him in the Full Nelson for so long that he got DQed. He was relentless and left the Original Bro asking the refs where he was.

Things went even better for Raw Tag Team champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. They faced the Lucha House Party and saw them off with little alarm. Despite some bickering during the match, a delightful Pay Dirt from Benjamin earned the 1-2-3. The Hurt Business roll on.

LOSER – Asuka

Simply put, The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the most dominant champions WWE has ever seen. From going over a year unbeaten in NXT to holding multiple titles across both main roster shows, few have been booked stronger than Asuka.

In the last few weeks however, Asuka has been pinned clean by Alexa Bliss, lost the tag-team titles, been left by her tag team partner and pinned clean by a returning Naomi. She has fallen rather far in a very short period of time. At this rate she might not even make it to WrestleMania as champion.

LOSER – Randy Orton

Randy Orton is vicious. He is remorseless. He lost another match to his long term rival, Edge, on Monday night. After seeking out the Royal Rumble winner, demanding another match, the Viper lost in the main event. Yes, he was in control of the match for the most part, but another enemy he’s made recently repaid a favour.

Last week, Orton RKOed Alexa Bliss as it looked like she was closing in on the Raw Women’s title. This week, as Orton looked to be closing in on defeating Edge, Alexa arrived on the turnbuckle, black liquid oozing from her mouth, providing the Ultimate Opportunist just enough time to Spear Orton in half. With enemies at every turn, this may be a hard few months for the Legend Killer.

