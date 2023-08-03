Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso at the top of the billing in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes faces Brock Lesnar in a hotly-anticipated singles match, while Logan Paul returns to the card to make an appearance against Ricochet.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in and soak up the festivities regardless of time zones with extensive TV coverage available.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE SummerSlam 2023?

WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes place from 1am in the early hours of Sunday 6th August 2023.

British fans must prepare themselves for a late night - a gear shift from Money in the Bank, which took place in London last month.

WWE SummerSlam TV channel and live stream

WWE SummerSlam will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee.

Customers who sign up to purchase the TNT Sports Box Office pass can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE SummerSlam 2023:

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) v Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief

Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar - Singles match

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) v Finn Bálor - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Asuka (c) v Charlotte Flair v Bianca Belair - Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Ricochet v Logan Paul - Singles match

Gunther (c) v Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

