How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 on TV and live stream in UK
WWE SummerSlam is one of the traditional big four events on the calendar and excitement is building ahead of a blockbuster night of action.
The show goes ahead at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, USA with a huge crowd expected to witness a stacked match card, headlined by one of the biggest names in the game.
Roman Reigns will take on Jey Uso at the top of the billing in a Tribal Combat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes faces Brock Lesnar in a hotly-anticipated singles match, while Logan Paul returns to the card to make an appearance against Ricochet.
Fans across the world will be keen to tune in and soak up the festivities regardless of time zones with extensive TV coverage available.
When is WWE SummerSlam 2023?
WWE SummerSlam 2023 takes place from 1am in the early hours of Sunday 6th August 2023.
British fans must prepare themselves for a late night - a gear shift from Money in the Bank, which took place in London last month.
WWE SummerSlam TV channel and live stream
WWE SummerSlam will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee.
Customers who sign up to purchase the TNT Sports Box Office pass can also stream events via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
WWE SummerSlam 2023 match card
Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE SummerSlam 2023:
- Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) v Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of Tribal Chief
- Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar - Singles match
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) v Finn Bálor - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Asuka (c) v Charlotte Flair v Bianca Belair - Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship
- Ricochet v Logan Paul - Singles match
- Gunther (c) v Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
