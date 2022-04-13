Reigning champion Mark Selby is among the favourites to claim the title after the two-week tournament but he faces stiff competition from some of the greats.

The World Snooker Championship is gearing up for another dramatic tournament in 2022 as the finest players on the planet flock to The Crucible in Sheffield.

Neil Robertson is a man on fire in 2022. He won the Tour Championship earlier in April as well as the Players Championship and The Masters this year.

He heads into the tournament as favourite, but you can never count out Ronnie O'Sullivan from opening the taps and blowing away the competition.

Fans across the UK are increasingly excited ahead of the tournament with spectators allowed to fill the arena this year following two disrupted tournaments, and there's plenty of drama to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the World Snooker Championship 2022.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2022?

The World Snooker Championship 2022 starts on Saturday 16th April 2022, the usual slot for the tournament after it was shifted during the pandemic.

The two-week run culminates in the final on Monday 2nd May 2022.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2022 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship is readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

BBC Two is the company's traditional home for snooker, though BBC One and BBC Four will be used in conjunction with the BBC Red Button to provide comprehensive coverage from across the tables.

Of course, every moment live on BBC will also be shown online via BBC iPlayer.

Eurosport boasts exhaustive TV rights to show the tournament across its platforms – including discovery+ – until 2026 and potentially beyond. Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package.

You can sign up to Eurosport and discovery+ from as little as £6.99 per month. The comprehensive discovery+ package, which includes all entertainment and Eurosport channels, can be picked up for £59.99.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Keep an eye on our schedule below, which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

World Snooker Championship TV schedule today

You can check out all the matches coming up today below:

Saturday 16th April

Best of 19 frames

10am – Mark Selby v TBC

10am – Zhao Xintong v TBC

2:30pm – Barry Hawkins v TBC

2:30pm – Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC

7pm – Mark Selby v TBC

7pm – Shaun Murphy v TBC

For the full list of matches in the coming days, check out our World Snooker Championship 2022 schedule.

Who won the World Snooker Championship in 2021?

Mark Selby triumphed in the World Snooker Championship in 2021. He defeated Shaun Murphy 18-15 with a confident performance from the Leicester-born star.

The scores were level at 6-6 before Selby upped his game to lead 10-7. He remained in control of the rest of the match, always maintaining a gap over Murphy.

This was Selby's fourth world title having previously won the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

