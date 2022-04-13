The full World Snooker Championship main draw is yet to be made, but the seeded stars have been placed in slots across the week to come as they await news of their opposition.

The World Snooker Championship 2022 begins with a blockbuster day of talent on Saturday with reigning champions among the line-up.

Last year's victor Mark Selby will open up his title defence with the first match of the competition, while Zhao Xintong will kick-start his tournament on the opposite table.

The action moves onto an afternoon session that will feature Ronnie O'Sullivan and Barry Hawkins on the tables against unseeded players hoping to make an impact on the big stage.

Finally, Saturday evening will see Selby return to finish off his encounter while defeated 2021 finalist Shaun Murphy begins his championship.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2022 schedule and daily order of play.

World Snooker Championship schedule – Saturday 16th April Order of Play

Round One

Best of 19 frames

Saturday 16th April

10am – Mark Selby v TBC

10am – Zhao Xintong v TBC

2:30pm – Barry Hawkins v TBC

2:30pm – Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC

7pm – Mark Selby v TBC

7pm – Shaun Murphy v TBC

Sunday 17th April

10am – Anthony McGill v TBC

10am – Zhao Xintong v TBC

2:30pm – Mark Williams v TBC

2:30pm – Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC

7pm – Barry Hawkins v TBC

7pm – Shaun Murphy v TBC

Monday 18th April

10am – Anthony McGill v TBC

10am – Mark Allen v TBC

2:30pm – Mark Williams v TBC

2:30pm – Neil Robertson v TBC

7pm – Stuart Bingham v TBC

7pm – Mark Allen v TBC

Tuesday 19th April

10am – Yan Bingtao v TBC

10am – Neil Robertson v TBC

2:30pm – Stuart Bingham v TBC

2:30pm – John Higgins v TBC

7pm – Yan Bingtao v TBC

7pm – Jack Lisowski v TBC

Wednesday 20th April

10am – Kyren Wilson v TBC

10am – John Higgins v TBC

2:30pm – Judd Trump v TBC

2:30pm – Jack Lisowski v TBC

7pm – Kyren Wilson v TBC

7pm – Luca Brecel v TBC

Thursday 21st April

1pm – Luca Brecel v TBC

7pm – Judd Trump v TBC

