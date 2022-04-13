The Radio Times logo

World Snooker Championship 2022 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 16th April

Your guide to the World Snooker Championship 2022 schedule, including a daily updated order of play

World Snooker Championship order of play
Published: Wednesday, 13th April 2022 at 12:22 pm

The World Snooker Championship 2022 begins with a blockbuster day of talent on Saturday with reigning champions among the line-up.

The full World Snooker Championship main draw is yet to be made, but the seeded stars have been placed in slots across the week to come as they await news of their opposition.

Last year's victor Mark Selby will open up his title defence with the first match of the competition, while Zhao Xintong will kick-start his tournament on the opposite table.

The action moves onto an afternoon session that will feature Ronnie O'Sullivan and Barry Hawkins on the tables against unseeded players hoping to make an impact on the big stage.

Finally, Saturday evening will see Selby return to finish off his encounter while defeated 2021 finalist Shaun Murphy begins his championship.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Snooker Championship 2022 schedule and daily order of play.

World Snooker Championship schedule – Saturday 16th April Order of Play

Round One

Best of 19 frames

Saturday 16th April

10am – Mark Selby v TBC
10am – Zhao Xintong v TBC
2:30pm – Barry Hawkins v TBC
2:30pm – Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC
7pm – Mark Selby v TBC
7pm – Shaun Murphy v TBC

Sunday 17th April

10am – Anthony McGill v TBC
10am – Zhao Xintong v TBC
2:30pm – Mark Williams v TBC
2:30pm – Ronnie O’Sullivan v TBC
7pm – Barry Hawkins v TBC
7pm – Shaun Murphy v TBC

Monday 18th April

10am – Anthony McGill v TBC
10am – Mark Allen v TBC
2:30pm – Mark Williams v TBC
2:30pm – Neil Robertson v TBC
7pm – Stuart Bingham v TBC
7pm – Mark Allen v TBC

Tuesday 19th April

10am – Yan Bingtao v TBC
10am – Neil Robertson v TBC
2:30pm – Stuart Bingham v TBC
2:30pm – John Higgins v TBC
7pm – Yan Bingtao v TBC
7pm – Jack Lisowski v TBC

Wednesday 20th April

10am – Kyren Wilson v TBC
10am – John Higgins v TBC
2:30pm – Judd Trump v TBC
2:30pm – Jack Lisowski v TBC
7pm – Kyren Wilson v TBC
7pm – Luca Brecel v TBC

Thursday 21st April

1pm – Luca Brecel v TBC
7pm – Judd Trump v TBC

