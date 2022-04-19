Live snooker today

Reigning champion Mark Selby is back to defend his title, though red-hot Neil Robertson entered the tournament as favourite to be crowned king at The Crucible in Sheffield.

Live snooker on TV has returned to the fore in 2022 with the World Snooker Championship bubbling up nicely in the first round.

The tournament usually produces major shocks and surprise results all the way from the opening round to the final frames and there's extensive TV coverage to keep you going.

Snooker fans are usually treated to plenty of extensive coverage throughout the year with the BBC holding the rights to the World Snooker Championship, the UK Championship and The Masters.

ITV also boasts free-to-air rights in the shape of the Tour Championship, Players Championship, British Open and more, while Eurosport boasts widespread snooker rights for the majority of tournaments every year.

Check out your guide to the best snooker matches on TV today and across the week to come.

Live snooker on today

World Snooker Championship

Watch live each day on BBC, BBC iPlayer, Eurosport and discovery+

Tuesday 19th April

10am (BBC Two/Eurosport)

Yan Bingtao v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson v Ashley Hugill

2:30pm (BBC Two/Eurosport)

Stuart Bingham v Lyu Haotian

John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

7pm (BBC Four/Eurosport)

Yan Bingtao v Chris Wakelin

Jack Lisowski v Mathew Stevens

Wednesday 20th April

10am (BBC Two/Eurosport)

Kyren Wilson v Ding Junhui

John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

2:30pm (BBC Two/Eurosport)

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafai

Jack Lisowski v Mathew Stevens

7pm (BBC Four/Eurosport)

Kyren Wilson v Ding Junhui

Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham

Thursday 21st April

1pm (BBC Two/Eurosport)

Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham

7pm (BBC Four/Eurosport)

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafai

Snooker calendar 2022

Dates to be confirmed, subject to change.

28th June – 29th July

Championship League

16th August – 21st August

European Masters

26th September – 2nd October

British Open

16th October – 23rd October

Northern Ireland Open

31st October – 6th November

Champion of Champions

8th November – 20th November

UK Championship

28th November – 4th December

Scottish Open

6th December

Championship League starts

12th December – 18th December

English Open

8th January 2023 – 15th January 2023

The Masters

15th April 2023 – 1st May 2023

World Championship

