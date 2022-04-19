Live snooker today: What live snooker is on TV and streaming this week?
Your guide to the best live snooker events from around the world on TV and streaming.
Live snooker on TV has returned to the fore in 2022 with the World Snooker Championship bubbling up nicely in the first round.
Reigning champion Mark Selby is back to defend his title, though red-hot Neil Robertson entered the tournament as favourite to be crowned king at The Crucible in Sheffield.
The tournament usually produces major shocks and surprise results all the way from the opening round to the final frames and there's extensive TV coverage to keep you going.
Snooker fans are usually treated to plenty of extensive coverage throughout the year with the BBC holding the rights to the World Snooker Championship, the UK Championship and The Masters.
ITV also boasts free-to-air rights in the shape of the Tour Championship, Players Championship, British Open and more, while Eurosport boasts widespread snooker rights for the majority of tournaments every year.
Check out your guide to the best snooker matches on TV today and across the week to come.
Live snooker on today
World Snooker Championship
Watch live each day on BBC, BBC iPlayer, Eurosport and discovery+
Tuesday 19th April
10am (BBC Two/Eurosport)
Yan Bingtao v Chris Wakelin
Neil Robertson v Ashley Hugill
2:30pm (BBC Two/Eurosport)
Stuart Bingham v Lyu Haotian
John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
7pm (BBC Four/Eurosport)
Yan Bingtao v Chris Wakelin
Jack Lisowski v Mathew Stevens
Wednesday 20th April
10am (BBC Two/Eurosport)
Kyren Wilson v Ding Junhui
John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
2:30pm (BBC Two/Eurosport)
Judd Trump v Hossein Vafai
Jack Lisowski v Mathew Stevens
7pm (BBC Four/Eurosport)
Kyren Wilson v Ding Junhui
Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham
Thursday 21st April
1pm (BBC Two/Eurosport)
Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham
7pm (BBC Four/Eurosport)
Judd Trump v Hossein Vafai
Snooker calendar 2022
Dates to be confirmed, subject to change.
28th June – 29th July
Championship League
16th August – 21st August
European Masters
26th September – 2nd October
British Open
16th October – 23rd October
Northern Ireland Open
31st October – 6th November
Champion of Champions
8th November – 20th November
UK Championship
28th November – 4th December
Scottish Open
6th December
Championship League starts
12th December – 18th December
English Open
8th January 2023 – 15th January 2023
The Masters
15th April 2023 – 1st May 2023
World Championship
