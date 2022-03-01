Reigning champion Jordan Brown was a shock victor in Wales last year as he toppled Ronnie O'Sullivan in a nail-biting final. He is at the peak of his career so far, No.24 in the world, but failed to make it through qualifying to defend his title.

The Welsh Open is under way, with a host of big names jostling for an early victory in the first round at the ICC Wales, Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Mark Allen took on veteran star Ken Doherty, who is enjoying the 32nd year of his professional career, on the opening night, while Neil Robertson and John Higgins were also in action.

Judd Trump, Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson are already through to the second round in Wales as they aim to make the most of the latest home nations event.

Allen, Neil Robertson and Luca Brecel are the three home nations tournament champions so far in 2021/22 and will be determined to add another trophy to their cabinets.

We've rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule.

Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule

All UK time. Afternoon sessions live on Eurosport, BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button.

Tuesday 1st March

10am

Mitchell Mann v Ben Hancorn

Rory McLeod v Yuan SiJun

Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter v Ng On Yee

1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v James Cahill

Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones

Ding Junhui v Michael Holt

2pm

Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah

Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry

Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin

Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett

7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O’Brien

Craig Steadman v Judd Trump

Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen

Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

8pm

Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi

Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

Tuesday 2nd March

10am

Lu Ning v Matthew Stevens

Graeme Dott v Jamie Clarke

1pm

1pm

Zak Surety v Ryan Day

Ricky Walden v Noppon Saengjham

Wednesday 2nd March

Round 2 TBC

Thursday 3rd March

Round 3 TBC

Friday 4th March

Quarter-finals TBC

Saturday 5th March

Semi-finals TBC

Sunday 6th March

Final TBC

