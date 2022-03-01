Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule – Order of play (Tuesday 1st March)
We've rounded up the full Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule for Tuesday 1st March.
The Welsh Open is under way, with a host of big names jostling for an early victory in the first round at the ICC Wales, Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.
Reigning champion Jordan Brown was a shock victor in Wales last year as he toppled Ronnie O'Sullivan in a nail-biting final. He is at the peak of his career so far, No.24 in the world, but failed to make it through qualifying to defend his title.
Mark Allen took on veteran star Ken Doherty, who is enjoying the 32nd year of his professional career, on the opening night, while Neil Robertson and John Higgins were also in action.
Judd Trump, Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson are already through to the second round in Wales as they aim to make the most of the latest home nations event.
Allen, Neil Robertson and Luca Brecel are the three home nations tournament champions so far in 2021/22 and will be determined to add another trophy to their cabinets.
We've rounded up all the matches, dates, times and TV coverage details you need to enjoy the tournament to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule.
Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule
All UK time. Afternoon sessions live on Eurosport, BBC Two Wales, BBC Red Button.
Tuesday 1st March
10am
Mitchell Mann v Ben Hancorn
Rory McLeod v Yuan SiJun
Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei
Ali Carter v Ng On Yee
1pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan v James Cahill
Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo
Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones
Ding Junhui v Michael Holt
2pm
Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah
Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry
Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin
Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett
7pm
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O’Brien
Craig Steadman v Judd Trump
Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen
Mark Davis v Matthew Selt
8pm
Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce
John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi
Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski
Tuesday 2nd March
10am
Lu Ning v Matthew Stevens
Graeme Dott v Jamie Clarke
1pm
1pm
Zak Surety v Ryan Day
Ricky Walden v Noppon Saengjham
Wednesday 2nd March
Round 2 TBC
Thursday 3rd March
Round 3 TBC
Friday 4th March
Quarter-finals TBC
Saturday 5th March
Semi-finals TBC
Sunday 6th March
Final TBC
