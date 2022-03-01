How to watch Welsh Open snooker 2022: TV channel and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch Welsh Open snooker 2022 on TV and live stream, including full schedule and broadcast details.
The Welsh Open continues with a strong pack of contenders hoping to make the most of their week in Newport.
Reigning champion Jordan Brown, who upset the odds to triumph in 2021, failed to make the cut in qualifying, meaning a new king will be crowned.
Among those vying for top spot, Neil Robertson, who has enjoyed an excellent start to 2022.
Barry Hawkins, Mark Allen and Judd Trump have also weaved their way into the second round already, while Ronnie O'Sullivan is yet to feature.
Fans across the UK and the wider world will be keen to see their favourites in action during another tense home nations encounter, who will emerge with the title?
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.
How to watch Welsh Open snooker 2022 on TV and live stream
All of the action takes place on Eurosport with live coverage starting at the times below:
Tuesday from 1:45pm / 7:45pm
Wednesday from 1:45pm / 4:40pm (Eurosport 2) / 7:45pm
Thursday from 1:45pm / 7:45pm
Friday from 12:45pm / 7:45pm
Saturday from 7:45pm
Sunday from 7:45pm
As well as Eurosport on TV, you can also watch Eurosport coverage through discovery+.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel via Amazon Prime Video.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Welsh viewers can also tune in via BBC Two Wales, while the rest of the UK can enjoy some coverage via the BBC Red Button and iPlayer from 1pm each day.
Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule
Last 64: 28th February - 1st March
Last 32: 2nd March
Last 16: 3rd March
Quarter-finals: 4th March
Semi-finals: 5th March
Final: 6th March
When is the Welsh Open snooker 2022?
The Welsh Open snooker 2022 started on Monday 28th February 2022.
The final takes place on Sunday 6th March 2022.
Welsh Open snooker 2022 prize money
There's a hefty prize pot on offer for the Welsh Open. Here's the full rundown:
- Winner: £70,000
- Runner-up: £30,000
- Semi-final: £20,000
- Quarter-final: £10,000
- Last 16: £7,500
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- TOTAL: £405,000
Welsh Open snooker winners
- 2010: John Higgins
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ding Junhui
- 2013: Stephen Maguire
- 2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2015: John Higgins
- 2016: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2017: Stuart Bingham
- 2018: John Higgins
- 2019: Neil Robertson
- 2020: Shaun Murphy
- 2021: Jordan Brown
