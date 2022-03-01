Reigning champion Jordan Brown, who upset the odds to triumph in 2021, failed to make the cut in qualifying, meaning a new king will be crowned.

The Welsh Open continues with a strong pack of contenders hoping to make the most of their week in Newport.

Among those vying for top spot, Neil Robertson, who has enjoyed an excellent start to 2022.

Barry Hawkins, Mark Allen and Judd Trump have also weaved their way into the second round already, while Ronnie O'Sullivan is yet to feature.

Fans across the UK and the wider world will be keen to see their favourites in action during another tense home nations encounter, who will emerge with the title?

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know to enjoy watching the tournament, including times and schedule.

How to watch Welsh Open snooker 2022 on TV and live stream

All of the action takes place on Eurosport with live coverage starting at the times below:

Tuesday from 1:45pm / 7:45pm

Wednesday from 1:45pm / 4:40pm (Eurosport 2) / 7:45pm

Thursday from 1:45pm / 7:45pm

Friday from 12:45pm / 7:45pm

Saturday from 7:45pm

Sunday from 7:45pm

As well as Eurosport on TV, you can also watch Eurosport coverage through discovery+.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel via Amazon Prime Video.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Welsh viewers can also tune in via BBC Two Wales, while the rest of the UK can enjoy some coverage via the BBC Red Button and iPlayer from 1pm each day.

Welsh Open snooker 2022 schedule

Last 64: 28th February - 1st March

Last 32: 2nd March

Last 16: 3rd March

Quarter-finals: 4th March

Semi-finals: 5th March

Final: 6th March

When is the Welsh Open snooker 2022?

The Welsh Open snooker 2022 started on Monday 28th February 2022.

The final takes place on Sunday 6th March 2022.

Welsh Open snooker 2022 prize money

There's a hefty prize pot on offer for the Welsh Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £405,000

Welsh Open snooker winners

2010: John Higgins

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ding Junhui

2013: Stephen Maguire

2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015: John Higgins

2016: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2017: Stuart Bingham

2018: John Higgins

2019: Neil Robertson

2020: Shaun Murphy

2021: Jordan Brown

