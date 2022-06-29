The 109th edition of the world-renowned cycling event comes with a twist: it won't actually begin in France. Instead, riders are set to begin the Tour in Scandinavia.

The Tour de France 2022 has arrived with a stacked field of riders ready to take on the twists, turns, climbs and falls of the Alps and beyond.

Denmark will co-host the Tour de France with the first three stages to be held there. Copenhagen will kick-start the event and it will draw to a close 640 miles away in Paris.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar returns with the aim of recording his third consecutive victory in the Tour, a feat achieved by Chris Froome several years ago.

Fans around the world will be keen to keep track of all the unfolding events and dramatic moments live on TV and online, and UK fans have more than a few options to choose from.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Tour de France 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Tour de France 2021 on TV and live stream

The Tour de France will be shown live on Eurosport platforms, including discovery+, and free-to-air on ITV4 for the duration of the event.

ITV4 boast the rights to show live coverage until 2023, bringing you all the daily drama without paying a penny.

Streaming platform discovery+ will have full coverage from each stage, available to watch live and on-demand. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

Eurosport will also be showing all the action live on their TV channels and digital platforms including through Amazon Prime Video. You can grab a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

You can also stream the event on GCN+ which is available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

Welsh-language channel S4C is also showing live coverage of the race. You can tune in via Sky, Freeview, Virgin and Freesat, as well as via BBC iPlayer.

Tour de France 2022 highlights on ITV

You can tune in for a full highlights show at 7pm on ITV during each night of the Tour de France 2022, apart from on Day 1 when the highlights show is at 8pm.

The hour-long show will bring you all the latest updates from each stage of the gruelling trek.

There will also be regular highlights across discovery+, Eurosport, GCN+ and S4C throughout the Tour de France so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

Tour de France 2022 TV schedule

Friday 1st July: Stage 1

Live: 2:45pm (ITV) / 11am (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 8pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Saturday 2nd July: Stage 2

Live: 12pm (ITV) / 11am (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Sunday 3rd July: Stage 3

Live: 1pm (ITV) / 11:55am (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Monday 4th July: Rest day

Tuesday 5th July: Stage 4

Live: 2pm (ITV) / 12pm (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Wednesday 6th July: Stage 5

Live: 12:30pm (ITV) / 10:50am (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Thursday 7th July: Stage 6

Live: 2pm (ITV) / 12pm (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Friday 8th July: Stage 7

Live: 2pm (ITV) / 12pm (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Saturday 9th July: Stage 8

Live: 12pm (ITV) / 12pm (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Sunday 10th July: Stage 9

Live: 11:25am (ITV) / 12pm (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Monday 11th July: Rest day

Tuesday 12th July: Stage 10

Live: 1pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Wednesday 13th July: Stage 11

Live: 1pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Thursday 14th July: Stage 12

Live: 1pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Friday 15th July: Stage 13

Live: 2pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Saturday 16th July: Stage 14

Live: 12pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Sunday 17th July: Stage 15

Live: 1pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Monday 18th July: Rest Day

Tuesday 19th July: Stage 16

Live: 2pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Wednesday 20th July: Stage 17

Live: 12pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Thursday 21st July: Stage 18

Live: 12:30pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Friday 22nd July: Stage 19

Live: 2pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Saturday 23rd July: Stage 20

Live: 3pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Sunday 24th July: Stage 21

Live: 4pm (ITV) / TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Highlights: 7pm (ITV)/ TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)

Who won the Tour de France 2021?

Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France in 2021 by a considerable margin of more than five minutes ahead of runner-up Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogacar, who was 22 at the time, became the youngest rider ever to win the Tour twice, having also recorded a victory in 2020.

Richard Carapaz rounded off the podium, though he finished seven minutes off the top step.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

2020: Tadej Pogacar

2021: Tadej Pogacar

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.