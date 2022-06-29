Denmark will host the opening three stages of the most illustrious Grand Tour of them all this year, with the route weaving from the nation's capital to Sonderborg.

The Tour de France is back with a twist in 2022: it will begin 640 miles away from Paris. In Copenhagen.

It gives riders another element to consider with the Danish stages set to provide a stunning backdrop and challenging rides for the event

Once riders jet across from Denmark to Dunkirk, they will engage in more familiar territories before finishing up in typical fashion in Paris.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2022 schedule.

We've also rounded up the full start list so you can check out which riders will be competing from the start on the continent.

When does Tour de France 2022 start?

The race begins on Friday 1st July 2022 and will run for three weeks.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 24th July 2022, with the final stage to be held in Paris.

Tour de France 2022 route and schedule

Friday 1st July: Stage 1

Copenhagen to Copenhagen, 13.2km – ITT

Saturday 2nd July: Stage 2

Roskilde to Nyborg, 202.5km

Sunday 3rd July: Stage 3

Vejle to Sonderborg, 182km

Monday 4th July: Rest day

Tuesday 5th July: Stage 4

Dunkirk to Calais, 171.5km

Wednesday 6th July: Stage 5

Lille to Wallers-Arenberg, 157km

Thursday 7th July: Stage 6

Binche to Longwy, 220km

Friday 8th July: Stage 7

Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 176.5km

Saturday 9th July: Stage 8

Dole to Lausanne, 186.5km

Sunday 10th July: Stage 9

Aigle to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil, 193km

Monday 11th July: Rest day

Tuesday 12th July: Stage 10

Morzine to Megève, 148.5km

Wednesday 13th July: Stage 11

Albertville to Col de Granon, 152km

Thursday 14th July: Stage 12

Briançon to Alpe d'Huez, 165.5km

Friday 15th July: Stage 13

Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, 193km

Saturday 16th July: Stage 14

Saint-Étienne to Mende, 192.5km

Sunday 17th July: Stage 15

Rodez to Carcassonne, 202.5km

Monday 18th July: Rest Day

Tuesday 19th July: Stage 16

Carcassonne to Foix, 178.5km

Wednesday 20th July: Stage 17

Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, 130km

Thursday 21st July: Stage 18

Lourdes to Hautacam, 143.5km

Friday 22nd July: Stage 19

Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors. 188.5km

Saturday 23rd July: Stage 20

Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, 40.7km – ITT

Sunday 24th July: Stage 21

Paris La Défense to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 116km

Tour de France 2022 start list: Teams and riders

Ag2r-Citroën

Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra)

Mikaël Cherel (Fra)

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra)

Stan Dewulf (Bel)

Bob Jungels (Lux)

Oliver Naesen (Bel)

Ben O'Connor (Aus)

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan

Samuele Battistella (Ita)

Joe Dombrowski (US)

Fabio Felline (Ita)

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)

Gianni Moscon (Ita)

Simone Velasco (Ita)

Andrey Zeits (Kaz)

Bahrain Victorious

Damiano Caruso (Ita)

Kamil Gradek (Pol)

Jack Haig (Aus)

Matej Mohoric (Slo)

Luis León Sánchez (Spa)

Dylan Teuns (Bel)

Jan Tratnik (Slo)

Fred Wright (GB)

BikeExchange-Jayco

Jack Bauer (NZ)

Luke Durbridge (Aus)

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)

Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor)

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den)

Michael Matthews (Aus)

Luka Mezgec (Slo)

Nick Schultz (Aus)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Felix Grosschartner (Aut)

Marco Haller (Aut)

Lennard Kämna (Ger)

Patrick Konrad (Aut)

Nils Politt (Ger)

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger)

Danny van Poppel (Ned)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)

Cofidis

Bryan Coquard (Fra)

Simon Geschke (Ger)

Ion Izagirre (Spa)

Victor Lafay (Fra)

Guillaume Martin (Fra)

Anthony Perez (Fra)

Benjamin Thomas (Fra)

Max Walscheid (Ger)

DSM

Romain Bardet (Fra)

Alberto Dainese (Ita)

John Degenkolb (Ger)

Nils Eekhoff (Ned)

Chris Hamilton (Aus)

Andreas Leknessund (Nor)

Martijn Tusveld (Ned)

Kevin Vermaerke (US)

EF Education-EasyPost

Alberto Bettiol (Ita)

Stefan Bissegger (Swi)

Magnus Cort (Den)

Owain Doull (GB)

Ruben Guerreiro (Por)

Neilson Powless (US)

Jonas Rutsch (Ger)

Rigoberto Urán (Col)

Groupama-FDJ

Antoine Duchesne (Can)

David Gaudu (Fra)

Kevin Geniets (Hol)

Stefan Küng (Swi)

Olivier Le Gac (Fra)

Valentin Madouas (Fra)

Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Michael Storer (Aus)

Ineos Grenadiers

Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)

Filippo Ganna (Ita)

Daniel Martínez (Col)

Tom Pidcock (GB)

Luke Rowe (GB)

Geraint Thomas (GB)

Dylan van Baarle (Ned)

Adam Yates (GB)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor)

Kobe Goossens (Bel)

Alexander Kristoff (Nor)

Louis Meintjes (SA)

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)

Adrien Petit (Fra)

Taco van der Hoorn (Ned)

Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

Israel-Premier Tech

Simon Clarke (NZ)

Chris Froome (GB)

Jakob Fuglsang (Den)

Omer Goldstein (Isr)

Hugo Houle (Can)

Daryl Impey (SA)

Krists Neilands (Lat)

Michael Woods (Can)

Jumbo-Visma

Tiesj Benoot (Bel)

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)

Sepp Kuss (US)

Christophe Laporte (Fra)

Primoz Roglic (Slo)

Wout van Aert (Bel)

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel)

Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Lotto-Soudal

Caleb Ewan (Aus)

Frederik Frison (Bel)

Philippe Gilbert (Bel)

Andreas Kron (Den)

Brent Van Moer (Bel)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA)

Florian Vermeersch (Bel)

Tim Wellens (Bel)

Movistar

Imanol Erviti (Spa)

Gorka Izagirre (Spa)

Matteo Jorgenson (US)

Enric Mas (Spa)

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)

Nelson Oliveira (Por)

Albert Torres (Spa)

Carlos Verona (Spa)

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl

Kasper Asgreen (Den)

Andrea Bagioli (Ita)

Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)

Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den)

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)

Yves Lampaert (Bel)

Michael Morkov (Den)

Florian Sénéchal (Fra)

Trek-Segafredo

Giulio Ciccone (Ita)

Tony Gallopin (Fra)

Alex Kirsch (Lux)

Bauke Mollema (Hol)

Mads Pedersen (Den)

Quinn Simmons (US)

Toms Skujins (Lat)

Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

UAE Team Emirates

George Bennett (NZ)

Mikkel Bjerg (Den)

Marc Hirschi (Swi)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Rafal Majka (Pol)

Brandon McNulty (US)

Tadej Pogacar (Slo)

Marc Soler (Spa)

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)

Silvan Dillier (Swi)

Michael Gogl (Aut)

Alexander Krieger (Ger)

Jasper Philipsen (Bel)

Edward Planckaert (Bel)

Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)

Arkéa-Samsic

Warren Barguil (Fra)

Maxime Bouet (Fra)

Amaury Capiot (Bel)

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)

Matis Louvel (Fra)

Lukasz Owsian (Pol)

Nairo Quintana (Col)

Connor Swift (GB)

B&B Hotels-KTM

Cyril Barthe (Fra)

Franck Bonnamour (Fra)

Alexis Gougeard (Fra)

Jérémy Lecroq (Fra)

Cyril Lemoine (Fra)

Luca Mozzato (Fra)

Pierre Rolland (Fra)

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut)

TotalEnergies

Maciej Bodnar (Pol)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra)

Pierre Latour (Fra)

Daniel Oss (Ita)

Peter Sagan (Svk)

Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)

UK viewers can watch the Tour de France 2022 live on Eurosport and discovery+. Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel. After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month, but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

