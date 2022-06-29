Tour de France 2022 dates: Full schedule, stages, dates and times
Your complete guide to watching the Tour de France with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
The Tour de France is back with a twist in 2022: it will begin 640 miles away from Paris. In Copenhagen.
Denmark will host the opening three stages of the most illustrious Grand Tour of them all this year, with the route weaving from the nation's capital to Sonderborg.
It gives riders another element to consider with the Danish stages set to provide a stunning backdrop and challenging rides for the event
Once riders jet across from Denmark to Dunkirk, they will engage in more familiar territories before finishing up in typical fashion in Paris.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Tour de France 2022 schedule.
We've also rounded up the full start list so you can check out which riders will be competing from the start on the continent.
When does Tour de France 2022 start?
The race begins on Friday 1st July 2022 and will run for three weeks.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 24th July 2022, with the final stage to be held in Paris.
Tour de France 2022 route and schedule
Friday 1st July: Stage 1
Copenhagen to Copenhagen, 13.2km – ITT
Saturday 2nd July: Stage 2
Roskilde to Nyborg, 202.5km
Sunday 3rd July: Stage 3
Vejle to Sonderborg, 182km
Monday 4th July: Rest day
Tuesday 5th July: Stage 4
Dunkirk to Calais, 171.5km
Wednesday 6th July: Stage 5
Lille to Wallers-Arenberg, 157km
Thursday 7th July: Stage 6
Binche to Longwy, 220km
Friday 8th July: Stage 7
Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 176.5km
Saturday 9th July: Stage 8
Dole to Lausanne, 186.5km
Sunday 10th July: Stage 9
Aigle to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil, 193km
Monday 11th July: Rest day
Tuesday 12th July: Stage 10
Morzine to Megève, 148.5km
Wednesday 13th July: Stage 11
Albertville to Col de Granon, 152km
Thursday 14th July: Stage 12
Briançon to Alpe d'Huez, 165.5km
Friday 15th July: Stage 13
Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, 193km
Saturday 16th July: Stage 14
Saint-Étienne to Mende, 192.5km
Sunday 17th July: Stage 15
Rodez to Carcassonne, 202.5km
Monday 18th July: Rest Day
Tuesday 19th July: Stage 16
Carcassonne to Foix, 178.5km
Wednesday 20th July: Stage 17
Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, 130km
Thursday 21st July: Stage 18
Lourdes to Hautacam, 143.5km
Friday 22nd July: Stage 19
Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors. 188.5km
Saturday 23rd July: Stage 20
Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, 40.7km – ITT
Sunday 24th July: Stage 21
Paris La Défense to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 116km
Tour de France 2022 start list: Teams and riders
Ag2r-Citroën
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra)
Mikaël Cherel (Fra)
Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra)
Stan Dewulf (Bel)
Bob Jungels (Lux)
Oliver Naesen (Bel)
Ben O'Connor (Aus)
Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra)
Astana Qazaqstan
Samuele Battistella (Ita)
Joe Dombrowski (US)
Fabio Felline (Ita)
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
Gianni Moscon (Ita)
Simone Velasco (Ita)
Andrey Zeits (Kaz)
Bahrain Victorious
Damiano Caruso (Ita)
Kamil Gradek (Pol)
Jack Haig (Aus)
Matej Mohoric (Slo)
Luis León Sánchez (Spa)
Dylan Teuns (Bel)
Jan Tratnik (Slo)
Fred Wright (GB)
BikeExchange-Jayco
Jack Bauer (NZ)
Luke Durbridge (Aus)
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)
Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor)
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den)
Michael Matthews (Aus)
Luka Mezgec (Slo)
Nick Schultz (Aus)
Bora-Hansgrohe
Felix Grosschartner (Aut)
Marco Haller (Aut)
Lennard Kämna (Ger)
Patrick Konrad (Aut)
Nils Politt (Ger)
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger)
Danny van Poppel (Ned)
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus)
Cofidis
Bryan Coquard (Fra)
Simon Geschke (Ger)
Ion Izagirre (Spa)
Victor Lafay (Fra)
Guillaume Martin (Fra)
Anthony Perez (Fra)
Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
Max Walscheid (Ger)
DSM
Romain Bardet (Fra)
Alberto Dainese (Ita)
John Degenkolb (Ger)
Nils Eekhoff (Ned)
Chris Hamilton (Aus)
Andreas Leknessund (Nor)
Martijn Tusveld (Ned)
Kevin Vermaerke (US)
EF Education-EasyPost
Alberto Bettiol (Ita)
Stefan Bissegger (Swi)
Magnus Cort (Den)
Owain Doull (GB)
Ruben Guerreiro (Por)
Neilson Powless (US)
Jonas Rutsch (Ger)
Rigoberto Urán (Col)
Groupama-FDJ
Antoine Duchesne (Can)
David Gaudu (Fra)
Kevin Geniets (Hol)
Stefan Küng (Swi)
Olivier Le Gac (Fra)
Valentin Madouas (Fra)
Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
Michael Storer (Aus)
Ineos Grenadiers
Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa)
Filippo Ganna (Ita)
Daniel Martínez (Col)
Tom Pidcock (GB)
Luke Rowe (GB)
Geraint Thomas (GB)
Dylan van Baarle (Ned)
Adam Yates (GB)
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor)
Kobe Goossens (Bel)
Alexander Kristoff (Nor)
Louis Meintjes (SA)
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
Adrien Petit (Fra)
Taco van der Hoorn (Ned)
Georg Zimmermann (Ger)
Israel-Premier Tech
Simon Clarke (NZ)
Chris Froome (GB)
Jakob Fuglsang (Den)
Omer Goldstein (Isr)
Hugo Houle (Can)
Daryl Impey (SA)
Krists Neilands (Lat)
Michael Woods (Can)
Jumbo-Visma
Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)
Sepp Kuss (US)
Christophe Laporte (Fra)
Primoz Roglic (Slo)
Wout van Aert (Bel)
Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel)
Jonas Vingegaard (Den)
Lotto-Soudal
Caleb Ewan (Aus)
Frederik Frison (Bel)
Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
Andreas Kron (Den)
Brent Van Moer (Bel)
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (SA)
Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
Tim Wellens (Bel)
Movistar
Imanol Erviti (Spa)
Gorka Izagirre (Spa)
Matteo Jorgenson (US)
Enric Mas (Spa)
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut)
Nelson Oliveira (Por)
Albert Torres (Spa)
Carlos Verona (Spa)
Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl
Kasper Asgreen (Den)
Andrea Bagioli (Ita)
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den)
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
Yves Lampaert (Bel)
Michael Morkov (Den)
Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
Trek-Segafredo
Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
Tony Gallopin (Fra)
Alex Kirsch (Lux)
Bauke Mollema (Hol)
Mads Pedersen (Den)
Quinn Simmons (US)
Toms Skujins (Lat)
Jasper Stuyven (Bel)
UAE Team Emirates
George Bennett (NZ)
Mikkel Bjerg (Den)
Marc Hirschi (Swi)
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)
Rafal Majka (Pol)
Brandon McNulty (US)
Tadej Pogacar (Slo)
Marc Soler (Spa)
ProTeams
Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)
Silvan Dillier (Swi)
Michael Gogl (Aut)
Alexander Krieger (Ger)
Jasper Philipsen (Bel)
Edward Planckaert (Bel)
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita)
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
Arkéa-Samsic
Warren Barguil (Fra)
Maxime Bouet (Fra)
Amaury Capiot (Bel)
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)
Matis Louvel (Fra)
Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
Nairo Quintana (Col)
Connor Swift (GB)
B&B Hotels-KTM
Cyril Barthe (Fra)
Franck Bonnamour (Fra)
Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
Jérémy Lecroq (Fra)
Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
Luca Mozzato (Fra)
Pierre Rolland (Fra)
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut)
TotalEnergies
Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra)
Pierre Latour (Fra)
Daniel Oss (Ita)
Peter Sagan (Svk)
Anthony Turgis (Fra)
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
UK viewers can watch the Tour de France 2022 live on Eurosport and discovery+. Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.
Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel. After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month, but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
