However, Crawford is a significant step up in opposition for Brook. The US fighter is among the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world and goes into this bout as the heavy favourite.

Crawford boasts an impressive record with 36 wins in 36 fights including 27 KOs. He dispatched British ace Amir Khan with relative ease in the sixth round at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Brook's career is drawing towards the final curtain call, but it remains to be seen what his next move will be regardless of the result against Crawford.

Check out all the latest details about Terence Crawford v Kell Brook.

Crawford v Brook will go ahead in the early hours of Sunday 15th November 2020 in UK time.

It is Brook's first fight since COVID-19 restrictions came into effect.

What time is Terence Crawford v Kell Brook?

The main event – Crawford v Brook – is expected to go ahead from 5am (UK time).

The undercard begins around 12:30am UK time, giving you a full night of elite boxing drama.

Where is Terence Crawford v Kell Brook held?

The fight will go ahead at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.

The iconic arena has hosted numerous megastars over the years including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather, and was used earlier this year for Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II.

Terence Crawford v Kell Brook undercard

A whole host of talent will join Crawford and Brook on the billing for the big evening:

Terence Crawford v Kell Brook – WBO Welterweight title

Joshua Franco v Andrew Moloney – WBA Super-Flyweight title

Joshua Greer Jr v Edwin Rodriguez – Bantamweight

Tyler Howard v KeAndre Leatherwood – Middleweight

Raymond Muratalla v Luis Porozo – Lightweight

Duke Ragan v Sebastian Gutierrez – Featherweight

Vegas Larfield v Juan Alberto Flores – Bantamweight

How to watch Terence Crawford v Kell Brook in UK

You can watch this fight exclusively live on Premier Sports in the UK.

It costs just £9.99 per month for Sky and Virgin customers and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight football matches every weekend.

The fight is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

The online platform comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Watch Terence Crawford v Kell Brook in USA

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Check out our guide to boxing on tv for all the biggest upcoming fights.

