Boxing on TV – schedule and calendar for all the big 2021 fights

Boxing is back in 2021 following a stop-start 2020 full of turmoil, cancelled showdowns and big fights in silent arenas.

Advertisement

There’s plenty to get excited about, with no fight bigger than the upcoming world heavyweight title showdown between British megastars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

A two-fight deal is edging closer – though Frank Bruno wants three Joshua v Fury fights – but until then, there’s plenty of action from rings around the world with two particularly feisty occasions coming up.

Dereck Chisora goes up against Joseph Parker this week. Parker’s only two defeats have come against British opponents in the shape of Joshua and Dillian Whyte in back-to-back encounters.

Chisora put up a spirited showing against Oleksandr Usyk last time out but the seasoned 37-year-old will be determined to add more wins to his record, not just performances against some of the world’s finest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Boxing on TV in 2021 calendar

Selected key bouts. To be updated regularly.

April

30th – Moruti Mthalane v Sunny Edwards (from 7pm) BT Sport 1

May

1st – Dereck Chisora v Joseph Parker (from 6pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Katie Taylor v Natasha Jones

Chris Eubank Jr v Marcus Morrison

2nd – Erislandy Lara v Thomas Lamanna (from 12am) Premier Sports 1

2nd – Andy Ruiz Jr v Chris Arreola (from 2am) Premier Sports 1

8th – Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (from 8pm) DAZN

15th – Terri Harper v Hyun Mi Choi

Joshua Buatsi v TBC

22nd – Jose Ramirez v Josh Taylor

June

5th – Daniel Dubois v Bogdan Dinu

5th – Teofimo Lopez v George Kambosos Jr (from TBC) Triller PPV

Evander Holyfield v Kevin McBride (exhibition)

July

3rd – Oscar De La Hoya v TBC

More fights will be added regularly throughout the year

Watch boxing in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month or subscribe to individual channels. Sky Sports Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

NOW: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. BT Sport Box Office PPVs will cost one-off fees.

DAZN: The service has launched in the UK, bringing regular exclusive bouts to fans on this side of the Atlantic for just £1.99 per month with Canelo Alvarez and GGG both on their books.

Watch boxing in the US

DAZN: Fans can watch many fights live in the US via streaming giant DAZN. The streaming service is available on a monthly or annual plan.

ESPN+: Plenty of other fights will be available via ESPN. On its own, ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.