Rightly so, Raducanu and the British public were still dining on one of sports greatest ever fairytale stories. Skip forward to today, and things aren't quite the same.

The most prestigious tennis tournament of them all will be void of a great personality and an extremely dangerous player on her day, Raducanu will not play at SW19 in 2023. But why?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Emma Raducanu's absence from Wimbledon 2023.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon this year?

Simply put, triple surgery. It has been a trying 12 months for Raducanu during which the young Brit has been unable to muster the consistency she would undoubtedly want to have found post-US Open heroics, mainly due to niggling injuries.

This has led to ankle surgery and an operation on each hand, and the 20-year-old admitted she was trying to “downplay issues, manage the pain and play through it" prior to succumbing to her injury problems.

The procedures are “minor” according to Raducanu, with the hand issue being a recurring bone injury that has reared its ugly head on a few occasions over the last year, bringing an early end to Raducanu’s 2022 season – and likely her 2023 campaign as well.

More like this

The timeline of recovery for Raducanu is up in the air, with a return by the US Open in August feeling optimistic on many counts.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The most likely scenario is one that sees Raducanu sit out the remainder of the tennis year as she recoups, recovers and attempts to rediscover her love of the game, having given a very candid interview on the stresses, pressures and scrutiny that followed her US Open win.

She said: “I don’t think it is bad mentally to take a break, reset, and get really hungry for it again”.

For now, Wimbledon must go ahead without her while we keep our fingers crossed for Raducanu to return with the ultra-competitive, fearless spirit that put her on the map in the first place, possibly starting Down Under in January 2024.

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.