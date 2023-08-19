A host of stellar names with impressive histories must go through the rigours of qualifying if they are to reach the US Open, including Kevin Anderson, Diego Schwartzman, Cristian Garin and David Goffin in the men's tournament.

The women's qualifying list features Jule Niemeier, Laura Siegemund and Jil Teichmann, while there's plenty of British interest throughout both sets of qualifiers.

Liam Broady, Jan Choinski and Ryan Peniston will all enter the qualifying competition, while Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan are among the British women aiming to emulate Emma Raducanu, who went from qualifier to champion here in 2021.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about US Open 2023 qualifying, including TV details and dates.

When is US Open 2023 qualifying?

Qualifying kicks off on Tuesday 22nd August 2023.

It will draw to a close with the final round of qualifiers on Friday 25th August 2023.

How to watch and live stream US Open 2023 qualifying in the UK

You can watch US Open qualifying live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event throughout the week.

Tuesday 22nd August: from 4pm / 9:30pm on Sky Sports Arena

Wednesday 23rd August: from 4pm / 9:30pm on Sky Sports Arena

Thursday 24th August: from from 4pm / 9:30pm on Sky Sports Arena

Friday 25th August: from 4pm on Sky Sports Arena

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the tournament via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.