Djokovic made a snarling return to the US for the first time in two years after being denied access due to his COVID vaccination status.

The 36-year-old may not be the automatic favourite to triumph given the emergence of Alcaraz in recent years, but he will relish the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with a worthy foe.

Fans around the world will tune in to Djokovic's matches with great fervour as he aims to claim his fourth US Open title and the World No.1 spot to boot.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Novak Djokovic's next match at the US Open 2023.

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at the US Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic's next match is against Alexandre Muller in the first round of the US Open.

They will face each other on Monday 28th August 2023 at approximately 1:15am UK time, although this could vary depending on how long the previous match at Arthur Ashe Stadium lasts.

Novak Djokovic results at the US Open 2023

Approximate time. Subject to change.

First round – Monday 28th August (1:15am)

Alexandre Muller v Novak Djokovic

