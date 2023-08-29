Reigning champion Swiatek is virtually guaranteed to retain top spot – for now at least – if Sabalenka fails to win the tournament.

The chasing pack of Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be determined to use this tournament as a springboard, while US star Coco Gauff will be keen to put on a display in front of a partisan home crowd.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how the women's tournament pans out as the 2023 season rumbles on.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the US Open 2023 women's final, including dates and times for the showpiece event.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the US Open 2023 women's final?

The US Open will draw towards a close with the women's final on Saturday 9th September 2023.

It will mark the end of the 137th edition of the women's tournament at the US Open.

What time is the US Open 2023 women's final?

The US Open women's final will start at 9pm UK time.

How to watch the US Open 2023 women's final

You can watch the final live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Who won the US Open last year?

Iga Swiatek won the US Open in 2022 as she defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6.

The Polish star toppled Sabalenka in the 2022 semi-finals after three sets, having already dispatched Jessica Pegula in a tough run to claim the title.

Her displays last year serve as an ominous warning for anyone expecting the World No.1 status to change hands in New York.

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.