When does Serena Williams play next at Wimbledon 2021? Next match details revealed

Serena Williams begins her Wimbledon 2021 journey with a milestone still dangling before her – but can she achieve Grand Slam No.24 this year?

The US megastar currently sits on 23 Grand Slam titles, one behind all-time Women’s Singles leader Margaret Court.

Williams has only won two of those titles in the last 10 years, both at Wimbledon in 2012 and 2016, but fans are desperate to see her forge a route through to level Court’s remarkable tally.

The women’s game has been incredibly fluid in recent years, with shock winners emerging in a host of tournaments across the WTA Tour, offering hope that Serena could find her rhythm and triumph once more.

The 39-year-old has announced that she will not enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but declined to reveal “lots of reasons” why she will be absent.

For now, her full focus will be on Wimbledon. Read on for all the details on Serena’s first match of the tournament.

When does Serena Williams play next at Wimbledon?

Williams starts her campaign on Tuesday 29th June but we don’t have a time yet as the Wimbledon Order of Play is yet to be finalised.

She will face Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round in a match that is likely to take place on Centre Court given Williams’ widespread appeal.

Sasnovich is ranked No.103 in the world having reached as high as No.30 in 2018 as a result of reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon that year – her best result in a Grand Slam.

The winner of the encounter will face the winner of Nao Hibino and Bernarda Pera.

Wimbledon coverage airs daily across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, starting today at 10:30am.